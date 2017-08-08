Hospitality Technology Specialist Wi-Q Technologies Announces Partnership With Dubai-Based, Vector Technologies

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Mobile ordering innovator wi-Q Technologies has announced that Dubai-based IT and connectivity experts Vector Technologies, has joined its reseller program in UAE.

As a wi-Q Technologies reseller, Vector Technologies will work with existing and new, wi-Q and Mi-Room clients, ensuring a seamless sales and implementation process for customers in the region.

wi-Q Technologies are the award-winning developers behind cloud-based mobile ordering solutions, wi-Q for F&B and Mi-Room for hotel guest services. The wi-Q and Mi-Room solutions allow customers to browse, order and pay for food and beverages, or hotel guest services, instantly from any internet enabled device without downloading an app. The solutions integrate with common hospitality systems such as Oracle Hospitality, and even allow hotel guests to charge items to their room.

Vector Technologies, founded in 2015, have rapidly earned a reputation as connectivity experts in Dubai amongst a wide variety of individuals and businesses. Their experience in bringing new technology to market – without all the unnecessary jargon – makes them a perfect partner for wi-Q Technologies.

Graham Cornhill, co-founder of wi-Q Technologies, said, “The UAE is leading hospitality technology innovation, and we are therefore delighted to welcome Vector Technologies to our reseller program. Not only do they have a clear understanding of the potential of our mobile ordering solutions, they fully understand the challenges and the journey hospitality venues have in the implementation of new technology. Vector Technologies’ jargon-free, customer-focused approach to business is refreshing and we look forward to working with them closely in Dubai.”

Burhan Kamal, Managing Director of Vector Technologies, sees a strong fit with market demand and current trends. “The global market and indeed, our market, has a strong affinity for mobile and online ordering of food and services. Mi-Room and wi-Q provide a fulfillment of that expectation for hotel guests and those customers in food and beverage outlets.” He continued, “It is important for us at Vector to provide a substantial improvement and value by increasing the efficiency of food and beverage outlets of both hotels and restaurants. Our partnership with wi-Q Technologies provides another opportunity to continue fulfilling that promise.”

wi-Q is the world-leading integrated HTML software solution, revolutionising the hospitality industry by placing the menu and ordering capability in the customers’ hands. Accessed via Wi-Fi or any mobile connection, rather than being a device restrictive app, wi-Q can be accessed using any mobile enabled device. The customer can select from the easy to update menu, place their order, make further purchases (think dessert or second cup of coffee), request a bill or pay for their order, all from the comfort of their seat, using their chosen device and without having to queue.

Mi-Room adopts the same technology to bring mobile ordering to hotel guest services – mobile ordering for room service, spa facilities, F&B, and fitness classes for example.

Venues with wi-Q have reported uplifts in revenue averaging 15% within a month of implementing wi-Q and installations are taking place across the world in a diverse range of sectors from coffee shops to hotels and gaming venues.

Vector Technologies Co LLC provides businesses and consumers IT and electronics connectivity solutions and guidance. Based in the United Arab Emirates, with strategic plans in place to grow further in the Middle East, Vector brings new and innovative technologies to the market. Clients benefit from a free, no obligation setup assessment in clear language void of technical jargon, supplemented with quality customer service, expertise and suggested IT solutions. Since 2015, businesses of all sizes have come to appreciate the tailor-made IT services Vector Technologies offers, including innovative solutions for storage, networks, servers, data backup, security, IP cameras and voice systems. http://www.vtec.ae





