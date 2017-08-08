Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the ”Firm”) announces a securities class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. (”CenturyLink” or the ”Company”) (NYSE: CTL). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from February 27, 2014 through June 15, 2017, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the August 21, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, CenturyLink made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company’s policies allowed its employees to add services or lines to accounts without customer permission, which resulted in millions of dollars in unauthorized charges; that revenues were the product of illicit conduct and unsustainable; that the above-mentioned conduct would likely subject CenturyLink to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 16, 2017, Bloomberg reported on a lawsuit filed by a former CenturyLink employee who alleges that she was fired for blowing the whistle on the high-pressure sales culture that caused customers to pay millions of dollars for accounts they did not request, to CEO Glen Post. When this news reached the public, CenturyLink’s stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

