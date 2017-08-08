Ion Real Estate Expands with New, Cutting-Edge Office Near Coors Field

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Ion Real Estate opens ultra-modern Denver office and art haven on historic and hip Larimer Street designed by celebrated interior designer Debbi Andrews. Ion is also sponsoring the upcoming “Human Tattoo Gallery” art event, where the people are the canvas.

Ion Real Estate recently opened a one-of-a-kind office in close proximity to Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, located at 2049 Larimer St. in the heart of hip Denver. The cutting-edge office was designed by renowned interior designer Debbi Andrews, who has worked on many high-end and celebrity homes.

“We literally placed ourselves in the middle of ‘Bar Central’ just blocks from Coors Field,” said Jim Cavoto, managing broker of Ion Real Estate and Colorado native. “We moved to make a splash and to be a street-level real estate office that entices passersby. Because we are located downtown and know this area inside and out, we are the go-to real estate agents for downtown condos and townhomes.”

Part of the new office’s appeal is its art-centric atmosphere. The office is curated by Sarah LaVigne, the former Photo Editor for 5280 magazine. It consists of an art exhibition that rotates approximately every 90 days, and on Friday, August 18, will host The Walking Canvas “Human Tattoo Gallery,” which celebrates the culture of tattooing by displaying ten human canvases highlighting their tattoo collection and their story inside the scope of “It’s not what you see on the outside.”

The free event takes place from 7-11 p.m. It is open to the public and refreshments will be served. This installment will introduce and break the labels of superstition and judgment within the industry through an array of interactive games and introspective conversations. At the end of the show, attendees will experience a paradigm shift on what it means to be human, along with a newfound sense of community and camaraderie.

“People walking into our office will feel like they just walked into a downtown Denver loft,” noted Cavoto. “There is no front desk. There is no ‘gatekeeper,’ just Realtors looking to answer your questions and thought-provoking exhibitions. Our goal is to bring back some of the face-to-face and relationships that real estate has gone away from.”

Since the move, Ion Real Estate has further expanded by adding ten new agents, with plans to add fifty more within the next year. “This is not your average real estate office,” concluded Cavoto. “We offer so much more, not just to our clients but staff as well.”

Ion Real Estate is also hosting its now famous free sidewalk karaoke every other Thursday night from 5 to 10 p.m. in front of the office.

About Jim Cavoto, Ion Real Estate



Jim Cavoto has been serving the Colorado real estate market since 2000. He holds both the Real Estate Employing broker level license and the Colorado Mortgage Origination license. Jim and Ion Real Estate work with both buyers and sellers. For more information, please call (720) 466-2866, or visit http://www.ioncoloradorealestate.com.

About the NALA™



