JetSmarter – On Simplifying Corporate Travel

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Flying has long been the most utilized transportation method for corporate travelers – something that is not bound to change in the near or distant future. Over time, the flight process has grown to be complicated and often times bothersome, leading to a stressful venture that can weigh heavily on the trip itself. JetSmarter, the world’s largest, members-only airline service, discusses how simplifying the corporate travel process results in a more comfortable, time efficient way to fly between important business hubs and other destinations.

The increasing demand for commercial flights, combined with a greater emphasis on profit margins has resulted in decreased attention to the customer’s needs. “Relentless pressure on corporate America is creating an increasingly Dickensian experience for many consumers as companies focus on maximizing profit,” writes Nelson Schwartz of the The New York Times. “Nowhere is the trend as stark as in the airline industry, whose service is delivered in an aluminum tube packed with up to four different classes, cheek by jowl, 35,000 feet in the air.”

For business travelers who rely on commercial jetliners, discomfort and inconvenience manifests itself in numerous ways. Flight delays, regardless of the cause, are a common issue and create scores of late arrivals each year. Sudden changes in itineraries also create ripple effect scenarios that require last minute re-planning. Security concerns, lost baggage, and noisy, cramped cabins all contribute to less than ideal conditions and potentially significant problems that often make flying the most taxing part of the trip.

Until recently, the only alternative was to use expensive, private charters that weren’t cost effective or available to everyone. The JetSmarter app is a modern solution that allows business and leisure travelers unprecedented access to a large network of private planes, and ensure flexible, time-efficient flying. This means users can avoid situations such as long check-in lines and invasive security screenings. The app also provides the ability to traverse between smaller airports and create custom flight schedules for added flexibility. In short, JetSmarter simplifies corporate travel in every way, all through a user-friendly mobile app with a more attainable price point.

JetSmarter founder and CEO, Sergey Petrossov, established the company with a mission to fuel journeys that elevate the human experience. Data science, advanced mobile technology, and a members-only approach have advanced the company, while simultaneously connecting leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and culture with socially-driven travel. Since its launch in 2012, JetSmarter has grown from a staff of 50 to nearly 250 employees. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company has expanded its operations to locations such as Zurich, London, Moscow, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, with upcoming service in Asia and South America on the horizon. Those who are interested in joining can experiment with the app for free, before committing to a membership.

JetSmarter may offer a number of programs including whole aircraft charters and Public Charters. For whole aircraft charters, JetSmarter will act solely as your agent in arranging the flight. For Public Charter operations, JetSmarter will act as principal in buying and reselling the air transportation. Seats obtained under the Public Charter Program are subject to the Public Charter rules contained in 14 CFR 380. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers.

