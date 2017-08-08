Kardex Remstar Offers New Horizontal Carousel Quick Ship Program

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Kardex Remstar has launched a new Horizontal Carousel Quick Ship Program to shorten lead times to customers.

To shorten lead times to the customer, Kardex Remstar is pleased to offer a new Horizontal Carousel Quick Ship Program. The Horizontal Carousel Quick Ship Program offers models with carriers measuring 24.5” wide x 24” deep x 7’ tall, a minimum of 16 carriers and up to a maximum of 52 with 1,000 lbs per carrier. All units are delivered with a dual 2.0 HP Lenze motor.

As a result of this new program, the first customer in California has been delivered three Horizontal Quick Ship units, each with 44 carriers. The customer recently received the quick ship units, allowing the carousels to be installed in their facility for faster process improvements.

The Kardex Remstar horizontal carousel consists of an oval track supporting rotating bins with shelves. Working on the goods to person principle, goods are brought directly to the operator at the touch of a button.

The newly redesigned horizontal carousel requires less parts than the previous model. This allows for faster delivery and improved installation time. New carriers and shelves can be configured in twice as many positions due to smaller carrier spacing, increasing overall flexibility of the horizontal carousel. These configurations can be adjusted as products are re-slotted.

Horizontal Carousels are flexible automated storage and retrieval systems from Kardex Remstar. Working on the goods to person principle, walk and search time is significantly reduced and pick accuracy can increase up to 99.9%! The new Horizontal Carousel Quick Ship program reduces lead times to the customer making productivity and throughput gains achievable more quickly.

Kardex Remstar, LLC, a company of the Kardex Group is a leading provider of automated storage and retrieval systems for manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, offices and institutions. For information about our dynamic storage solutions, call 800-639-5805, visit http://www.kardexremstar.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14583450.htm