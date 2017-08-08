KloudScript™ Specialty Network, Now Dispensing Vosevi™ and Mavyret™

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

KloudScript expands Hepatitis C therapeutic category to include Vosevi™ and Mavyret™

KloudScript™ is excited to announce the expansion of the Hepatitis C therapeutic category with the latest FDA approved medications Vosevi™ and Mavyret™. Vosevi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection without cirrhosis or patients with mild cirrhosis for Genotypes 1-6, who have failed prior treatment with a regimen containing NS5A inhibitor, or patients with Genotypes 1a or 3, who have failed treatment with Sovaldi® without an NS5A inhibitor. Mavyret is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic HCV infection without cirrhosis or mild cirrhosis for Genotypes 1-6, who have previously been treated with a regimen containing NS5A or NS3/4A.

Hepatitis C is a blood borne infection that causes liver damage and inflammation, leading to the formation of fibrosis and eventual cirrhosis if left untreated. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 2.7-3.9 million people in the United States have chronic hepatitis C¹. In 2015, there were about 34,000 new hepatitis C infections that occurred in the United States².

The safety and efficacy of Vosevi was measured in two Phase III clinical trials, POLARIS-1 and POLARIS-4, demonstrating the primary endpoints of 96% viral clearance at SVR12. For more information on Vosevi or Gilead, visit http://gilead.com/

The safety and efficacy of Mavyret was measured in Phase III clinical trials, SURVEYOR-2 and ENDURANCE, demonstrating the primary endpoints of 98% viral clearance at SVR12. For more information on Mavyret or Abbvie, visit https://www.abbvie.com/

¹Viral Hepatitis. (2016, October 17). Retrieved August 07, 2017, from https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hcv/cfaq.htm#cFAQ22

²NCHHSTP Newsroom. (2017, May 11). Retrieved August 07, 2017, from https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/2017/Hepatitis-Surveillance-Press-Release.html





