Polyacrylamide Market by Type, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2024

A polymer which is formed by the synthesis of acrylamide subunits is known as polyacrylamide, it is extensively used in papermaking and in the water treatment. The rising environmental concerns and increased need for wastewater management has increased the demand for polyacrylamide. Flocculants and coagulants organic polymer assists in separation of solid or liquid suspended particles in solution in the water management. In this case, polyacrylamide is used as a coagulant in order to enhance the coagulation-flocculation process. Polyacrylamide lessens the friction in pad drilling technique that is normally used for the production of shale gas.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Growth Factors

Polyacrylamide is broadly used in the mining industry for the separation of ores and minerals in the mines this is expected to drive the polyacrylamide market growth. Few polyacrylamide manufacturers are commercializing the bio-based acrylamide, which gives opportunity to the global market to grow significantly. Some farmers and builders use anionic polyacrylamide to prevent soil erosion; it helps in withholding the suspended sediments. Anionic polyacrylamide is also used in the process of fermentation byproduct recovery, water recycling, water clarification, and sugar juice clarification thus expecting to boost the sales of the polyacrylamide market. However, the extensive use of polyacrylamide adversely affects the human health; hence, many environmental institutions and government have implemented restrictions on the usage of polyacrylamide.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Segmentation

The global polyacrylamide market is fragmented based on the application, product, and region. Based on the application, the market is segmented into paper making, water treatment, petroleum, and other chemical and biomedical industries. The product segment is bifurcated into anionic, non-ionic, cationic, and other polymers. The anionic polyacrylamide contributed for the largest market share owing to its popular use as soil conditioner. The regional segmentation is given by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share for polyacrylamide, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are following the same trend. The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to surpass owing to rising demand for polyacrylamide in developing regions such as India and China. Increasing awareness regarding wastewater treatment is anticipated to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, population growth, and stable economic growth in the regions are positively improving the polyacrylamide market. Increasing oil and gas production and exploration capacity in the Middle East, the US, Russia, India, and China anticipate fostering the market in future. The growing mining and mineral processing activities in the Latin America is another key factor that augments the global polyacrylamide market.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Competitive Players

Major market players influencing the global polyacrylamide market are Beijing Hengju Chemical, Ashland Inc., Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Feixiang Group of Companies, BASF SE, Shadong Polymer Biochemicals Co. Ltd., and Kemira. Other players are Tianrun Chemicals, SNF Group, Feixiang Group of Companies, The Dow Chemical Company, Petro China, and ZL Petrochemicals.

