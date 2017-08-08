Polyetheramine Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Growth Factors & Forecast 2024

Polyethylenimine is a polymer that contains polyether and amine moieties. It is also known as polyaziridine, which is used to enhance flexibility, toughness, and hydrophobicity of the products.

Sarasota, FL — (SBWIRE) — 08/07/2017 — Global Polyetheramine Market: Overview

Polyethylenimine is a polymer that contains polyether and amine moieties. It is also known as polyaziridine, which is used to enhance flexibility, toughness, and hydrophobicity of the products. It is used as a curing agent in a wide range of applications such as polyamides, polyurea, and epoxy curing. In addition, polyetheramine is used in sealants, adhesives, elastomers, and ink resins. Polyetheramine possesses moderate glass transition that ranges from 25 to 100°C and they are also available in a colorless liquid form with an odor similar to that of amines. Polyetheramine is used as fuel additives for the cleaning of carburetors, valves, and injectors. Polyetheramine products are broadly used in the construction, paints & coating, and automotive industries. Polyetheramine also has other uses which include acid neutralization, demulsification of an oilfield, and cement additives.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/polyetheramine-market

Global Polyetheramine Market: Growth Factors

Polyetheramines are heavily consumed in epoxy coatings and several composite materials; this may give rise to the market growth in future. Epoxy coating helps in sealing the surface of concrete and prevents rapid loss of moisture. Some of the prominent applications of the polyetheramines are acid neutralization, demulsification in an oilfield, cement additives, and other niche applications thus anticipating to open up new growth opportunities in the market. Significant growth in the adhesives, elastomers, and sealants is anticipated to boost the market growth. A wide range of applications in the end-user industries uses polyetheramine, which positively, influences the polyetheramine market.

Global Polyetheramine Market: Segmentation

The polyetheramine market is globally segmented into its application and region. Based on the application, the market is divided into fuel additives, polyuria, sealants, composites, adhesives, epoxy coating, and others. The epoxy coating application owes the largest market in the global polyetheramine market. It can be used as durable coatings, strong adhesives, and paints in the durable coatings for metals, floors, and adhesives. Region-wise, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Request Report TOC (Table of Contents) @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/polyetheramine-market

Global Polyetheramine Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the key contributor of the polyetheramine market and is expected to grow in the future. The growth in the market is mainly due to the growth in end-user industries and rising consumption of polyetheramines in these industries. The key contributors in the Asia Pacific region are Indonesia, India, Malaysia, China, and Thailand. These regions are witnessing a sizeable growth due to increasing demand for the sealants, adhesives, and other major applications of polyetheramines. The US and the UK are considered as a mature market for polyetheramines and it is expected that the demand may grow in the near future.

Global Polyetheramine Market: Competitive Players

Major market players involved in the global polyetheramine market are Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd., Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd., Clariant, BASF SE, Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, and Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd.

Browse detail report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polyetheramine-market

Global Polyetheramine Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/polyetheramine-market/release-844824.htm