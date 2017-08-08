Potomac Urology’s Dr. John Klein Reaches Milestone of Treating 100 Patients with Rezūm® System Minimally Invasive BPH Therapy

Potomac Urology announced today that Dr. John Klein has treated 100 patients with the Rezūm® System, providing improved quality of life for men suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate.

Potomac Urology announced today that Dr. John Klein has treated 100 patients with the Rezūm® System, providing improved quality of life for men suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate. The Rezūm System is an innovative, safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for men suffering from BPH that does not require general anesthesia and provides an alternative to a lifetime of taking BPH medications. Dr. Klein, a board-certified urologist, offers Rezūm as an in-office BPH treatment option at Potomac Urology in Alexandria and Woodbridge, Va., and is dedicated to bringing his patients new BPH therapies that preserve sexual function and offer a rapid return to normal activities. A native of Arlington, Dr. Klein has been serving patients at Potomac Urology for six years. He attended medical school at the University of Virginia and completed his urology residency at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Klein specializes in treating patients suffering from voiding dysfunction and BPH, and was recognized as a Top Doctor for two consecutive years by Northern Virginia Magazine.

BPH, or an enlarged prostate gland, is one of the top 10 most common and costly diseases affecting 12 million men aged 50 or more years old in the U.S. BPH causes significant quality of life issues including lack of sleep, anxiety, challenges with sexual function and limits to daily activities.

“My experience treating 100 patients with Rezūm has been excellent, with results including resuming daily activities and sleep with minimal interruption, getting off a lifetime of BPH medications and avoiding other more invasive treatments,” said Dr. Klein. “Results have shown an extremely low risk of side effects, and when I see my patients during their follow-up visits they let me know how happy they are to have regained their quality of life.”

Developed by NxThera, Rezūm is performed in a clinic or out-patient setting. Rezūm uses the natural thermal energy stored in water vapor, or steam, to treat the extra prostate tissue that is causing BPH symptoms such as frequency, urgency, irregular flow, weak stream, straining and getting up at night to urinate. The water vapor is delivered into the targeted prostate tissue and when the vapor contacts the tissue it turns back into water, releasing the stored thermal energy, causing the obstructive prostate tissue cells to die. Over the next few weeks, the body’s natural healing response removes the dead cells, shrinking the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens, reducing BPH symptoms and improving patients’ quality of life. Studies have shown that the Rezūm treatment allows men to retain sexual function unlike many other existing BPH treatments, which typically have higher incidences of long-term side effects. To date, more than 15,000 men have been effectively treated with the Rezūm System across the U.S. and Europe.

“During my first meeting with Dr. Klein, he explained the pros and cons of each treatment option for BPH, and I was relieved that there were alternatives to invasive surgery,” said Potomac Urology patient Maurice McKinney. “I researched the alternatives and found that some procedures would not last and have to be redone. Not seeing that in the Rezūm reviews, that was the treatment I chose. The results are better than I could have hoped. Now I’m free to do all the things I was reluctant to do, because of the effects of BPH. I made the right decision at the right time, for me.”

“Our goal is to transform the lives of BPH patients across the country with the Rezūm System,” said Bob Paulson, president and CEO of NxThera. “With Dr. Klein’s expertise and advanced training with Rezūm, patients suffering from BPH in the Alexandria area now have a minimally invasive, lasting and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of BPH so they can get back to enjoying a better quality of life."

Performed in-office and patients can return home immediately.

Does not require general anesthesia.

Relieves symptoms safely and effectively.

Is an alternative to BPH medications, eliminating the need for long-term BPH medication use.

Provides noticeable symptom improvement within two weeks.

Preserves erectile and urinary functions.

Allows patients to return to regular activities within a few days.

Patients interested in a consultation with Dr. Klein should call 703-680-2111 or visit http://www.potomacurology.com/appointment.html to schedule an appointment.

For more information about Potomac Urology, visit http://www.potomacurology.com. For more information about the Rezūm System, visit http://www.Rezūm.com or call 888-319-9691.

At Potomac Urology, patients receive personalized, state-of-the-art urology treatment with exceptional care and compassion. Potomac Urology providers bring a combination of expertise, innovation, and skill to partner with patients so they may achieve the best possible outcomes. The practice’s urologists bring extensive clinical experience along with unique fellowship certifications in urologic subspecialties by training at the leading urology programs in the country. For more information, visit http://www.potomacurology.com or call 703-680-2111.

NxThera pioneered its convective radiofrequency thermal therapy platform technology to treat a variety of endourological conditions, beginning with BPH. The company is furthering the application of the technology platform through advanced research and development targeting the treatment of prostate cancer and kidney cancer. NxThera’s FDA-cleared Rezūm System is a next-generation transurethral needle ablation system indicated to treat symptoms of BPH using radiofrequency energy that is convectively delivered to obstructive prostate tissue in targeted, precise thermal energy treatments, with minimal discomfort. Rezūm treatments provide improvements in BPH symptoms, urine flow and quality of life. Founded in 2008, NxThera is located in Maple Grove, Minn. For more information, visit http://www.Rezūm.com.

