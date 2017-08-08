Productive Edge is 2017 Microsoft Mobile Partner of the Year Finalist

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Chicago-based global Digital Transformation consultancy, Productive Edge, recognized by Microsoft for outstanding mobile app development work using Xamarin and Azure

Productive Edge, a Chicago-based global Digital Transformation consultancy, is named a top Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist for mobile app development. The company is recognized for their extensive work with Xamarin and Azure technologies, with specific acknowledgement of their mobile solution that helped a Fortune 100 healthcare provider transform care delivery for Medicaid patients.

“We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a top finalist among thousands of worthy partners around the world,” says Wyatt Kapastin, Productive Edge Managing Partner. “We have employed Microsoft’s Xamarin and Azure technologies to accelerate the digital transformation process for many of our clients, and we look forward to continuing to enable organizations across a variety of industries to leverage Microsoft technology to reinvent their digital strategy.”

Productive Edge is a global Digital Transformation consultancy headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with two international offices in Eastern Europe. They specialize in Modern Mobility, Custom Software, Virtual Reality, Digital Experience, Big Data, Blockchain and Cloud solutions for the Enterprise. Additionally, the company offers R&D services (R&DaaS) for enterprise clients to identify and explore the potential use of emerging technologies. Productive Edge subsidiary, EDGE Experiential, specializes in employing the use of Virtual and Augmented reality technology to create revolutionary experiential marketing solutions.

