Ronald E. Nikel Joins Arasan Chip Systems as Sr. Director of Analog Design

Ron is a recognized expert in high-speed interface design and signal integrity, with 30 years experience in both management and design. His career started with DEC, Sun, and Silicon Graphics, He founded TriCN, an I/O IP and signal integrity company, which was acquired by Synopsys. At Synopsys he integrated TriCN IP into the Synopsys Design Tools and managed the development of its first DDR3 PHY DesignWare IP. He later worked in design management roles at Xilinx, MetaRAM and Netlist. His I/O expertise spans DDR & LPDDR 2/3/4, HBM, PCI-Express as well as MIPI DPHY/CPHY. He holds patents in high-speed PHY and I/O design and has published several papers in the field

Most recently Ron managed a design team responsible for MIPI DPHY and CPHY as well as HBM DRAM in advanced TSMC process nodes. At Arasan, Ron will lead advanced process development for MIPI, JEDEC, SD, and USB analog interface IP.

