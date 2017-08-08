Home / Press Releases / Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021”.

New York, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — The analysts forecast the global smart connected baby monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 28.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Baby monitors, also known as baby alarms. They are devices used to transmit audio and video to a receiver to keep a tab on the activities of infants in case parents are not around. A basic baby monitor works by using a radio transmitter, wherein the sound produced by the baby is transferred to a receiver. The receiver contains an inbuilt speaker, which enables listeners to hear the baby from various locations, within a certain range. When a baby monitor connects to an app through a network connection or Wi-Fi, it is called smart connected baby monitor. The apps of the smart connected baby monitor are compatible with iOS and Android operating systems.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart connected baby monitors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of smart baby monitors through the distribution channels studied.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
– Americas
– APAC
– EMEA

The report, Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
– iBaby Labs
– Koninklijke Philips
– Motorola Mobility
– Summer Infant
– VTech Holdings

Other prominent vendors
– ComfortCam
– Foscam
– FLIR Lorex
– Medisana
– Mattel
– Nest Labs (DropCam)
– Panasonic
– WiFi Baby
– Nokia

Market driver
– Growing awareness regarding the safety of the baby while parents do household activities
– For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
– App interface issues in smart connected baby monitors
– For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
– Availability of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature
– For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
– What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
– What are the key market trends?
– What is driving this market?
– What are the challenges to market growth?
– Who are the key vendors in this market space?
– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
– Market outline

PART 05: Economic indicators
– Global economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape
– Market overview
– Market size and forecast
– Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product
– Global smart baby monitors market segmentation by product

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
– Global smart connected baby monitors market segmentation by end-user
– Global residential smart connected baby monitors market
– Global commercial smart connected baby monitors market

PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel
– Global smart connected baby monitors market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 10: Geographical segmentation
– Global baby monitors market segmentation by geography
– Smart connected baby monitors market in the Americas
– Smart connected baby monitors market in EMEA
– Smart connected baby monitors market in APAC

PART 11: Key leading countries

PART 12: Decision framework

PART 13: Drivers and challenges
– Market drivers
– Market challenges

PART 14: Market trends
– Availability of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature
– Partnerships with other technology companies for the development of smart baby monitors
– Increase in availability of multifunctional products

Continued…..

