Three Hotel Companies Select Aptech PVNG Enterprise Accounting

Hospitality-Focused PVNG Is Easy to Use and Creates More Efficient Operations

Aptech Computer Systems, a leading provider of hotel accounting software, hospitality enterprise accounting, budgeting, forecasting, and business intelligence systems, announced three hotel companies selected Aptech’s PVNG Enterprise Back Office System. PVNG is a browser-based next generation enterprise hospitality accounting solution with a simple menu structure and easy to navigate platform. Click here for more on Aptech’s products and services.

Companies installing PVNG Enterprise Accounting include Stagewest Hospitality and The Colony Palm Beach. The companies operate a total of 10 properties.

Stagewest Hospitality is implementing PVNG hotel accounting software at four hotels and its winery in British Columbia, Canada. “PVNG helped us reduce labor costs because it is easy to use and simple to learn. We realized a significant cost savings by creating a more efficient operation with a reduced accounting staff. Our guests are the most important part of our company. If I can move two people to our front desk from accounting it benefits our guests and our company,” said Azaz Ahmed, MBA, controller of Stagewest Hospitality. “Aptech hosts our PVNG installations. We are hospitality professionals. With Aptech hosting our system we don’t worry about our system operation, data security, and backups.” Stagewest Hospitality properties include Stage West Calgary, Medicine Hat Lodge, and the Camrose Resort Casino.

The Colony Palm Beach in Florida is live with PVNG this month. “We installed PVNG because it is easy to learn and use and developed specifically for hotel companies. This is a big advantage over generic financial systems. I have experience with Aptech’s systems at other properties and trust its solutions,” said Tammy Shoffstall, finance director of The Colony Palm Beach.

Cam Troutman, Aptech vice president, said, “We leveraged 45 years of hotel accounting experience to build PVNG specifically for hotel companies. It supports one property or a large multi-brand, multi-property portfolio. PVNG uses the most current technology platform incorporating AP, GL, Statistics, Financials, and a Bank Reconciliation, all with easy to use, familiar browser navigation. We can also make it simple to become 11th Edition compliant by implementing our packaged chart of accounts and financial statements.”

Aptech Computer Systems is an IBM Premier Business Partner that offers Execuvue® web-enabled Business Intelligence, Targetvue Budgeting and Forecasting, and PVNG Enterprise Back Office systems that are 100% hospitality specific. Aptech is the only company that provides a complete suite of financial management and analysis solutions for the hotel industry. Aptech systems can be deployed in the cloud, or on-premise at the client location to support an entire hotel company’s portfolio via the Internet for individual and consolidated back office operations and financial reporting.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.

The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider and a Prophix Premier Business Partner.

Incorporated in 1970, Aptech’s state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue and Profitvue are registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

