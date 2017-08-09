2017 Work Programme Well Advanced at World’s Highest-Grade Mineral Sand Ilmenite Project Globally (JAY.L)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Drilling, bulk sampling, feasibility and permitting programmes are now underway at the Pituffik Titanium Project in Greenland (‘Pituffik’ or the ‘Project’). These work streams all form part of the Company’s 2017 exploration work programme.

Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM (JAY.L) and FSE (S5WA) listed company with projects in Greenland and projects in Finland, is pleased to announce that drilling, bulk sampling, feasibility and permitting programmes are now underway at the Pituffik Titanium Project in Greenland (‘Pituffik’ or the ‘Project’). These work streams all form part of the Company’s 2017 exploration work programme.

See PDF of full announcement: Overview of the Work Programmes in Greenland

Drilling underway at Pituffik Titanium Project

Focus is to expand and upgrade the current resource of 23.6Mt at 8.8% ilmenite, which is independently proven to be the highest-grade mineral sand ilmenite project globally



Emphasis is on validating the significant ilmenite tonnage potential along the additional 25km of raised beach licence area not currently included in the resource as well as the existing resource.

35 holes completed within one week, in an extensive programme using sonic drilling to improve and extend the current resource.



To date ilmenite rich sediment has been observed in all drill samples, confirming the rich regional potential and extent of mineralisation across entire onshore 30km licence, areas of the raised beach remain open at depth due to only having 30m of drilling equipment on hand.

Auger drilling completed to the east and west of Moriusaq and will move to Itelak shortly.



To date ilmenite rich sediment has been observed in all 35 holes drilled, further confirming the regional extent of mineralisation across entire onshore licence area.

Proof-of-concept bulk sampling programme commenced – material to support ongoing offtake discussions.



The first batch, containing 250 tonne ilmenite rich run-of-mine product, has been shipped from Pituffik.



Based on visual estimates the ilmenite concentrations in the bulk sample are better than expected.



An additional 250 tonne bulk sample destined for separation to provide ilmenite concentrate for customer analysis purposes is now advanced and expected to be completed within a similar timeframe.

Bathymetry survey underway to enable a robust assessment of shipping options



Completion expected in Q3 2017.



Designed to identify possible shipping channels both to and from Pituffik as well as optimal fixed-point mooring locations for Handymax sized bulk carriers adjacent to the Moriusaq area.



Near shore surveying also completed for ship loading option study underway.

Orbicon Arctic A/S on track to complete the final baseline sampling programme for the Environmental Impact Assessment (‘EIA’) by end of August 2017.

Pre-consultation period for EIA and Social Impact Assessment (‘SIA’) studies now complete.



All stakeholder comments (12 stakeholder responses in total) incorporated into final Terms of Reference (‘TOR’) and resubmitted to Government for final approval.



Once TOR approval has been received, the Company will finalise the EIA as part of the exploitation licence application process. Both the EIA & SIA are advancing well.

Feasibility study due for delivery H2 2017. Operational unit cost is low and project economics appear robust based on internal modelling.

Successful analyst trip to site completed. The Company hosted several analysts and corporate advisors that have written research reports on mining projects in Greenland.

Well-funded to maintain active development programme – current cash position of over £5.2 million with majority of work programmes prepaid.

[PDF Version of Announcement ]

Bluejay CEO Roderick McIllree said, “I am delighted to report that our 2017 work programme is now well advanced. With drilling started, bathymetry survey commenced, and licencing application modules such as the EIA, SIA & stakeholder engagement all progressing as stated earlier this year it was very pleasing to see the onsite team implementing and managing multiple work programmes in an efficient and effective manner.

“We have already proven that Pituffik is the highest-grade mineral sand ilmenite project globally. Now we are focussed on demonstrating the significant size of the asset, securing an off-take partner and defining a viable logistics solution to ship our premium quality ilmenite product, as we remain on track to commence commercial production in 2018.

“Despite having only recently commenced the onsite part of the work programmes, Pituffik titanium in greenland continues to exceed our expectations, with early results already confirming the significant commercial potential of our Titanium Project. Indicative of this is the first hole drilled on the active beach area immediately east of the current resource limit, where we intersected what appears to be extremely high-grade ilmenite bearing material throughout the entire 5.5m hole depth. This is a remarkable outcome; it’s clear we have a project of unique and special value and I am convinced that the resource upgrade expected Q4 2017 / Q1 2018 will confirm Pituffik as being globally significant in terms of tonnage as well as maintaining its position as being the highest-grade project globally.

“I look forward to updating shareholders on permitting, offtake and customer acceptance developments alongside the recent technical breakthroughs being achieved in the metallurgical process and design of the operation, as well as several other longer lead items regarding creating value out of the existing portfolio of licences.”

Further Information on the World's Highest-Grade Mineral Sand Ilmenite Titanium Project Globally

Pituffik Titanium Project



Bluejay, through its wholly owned subsidiary Dundas Titanium A/S, has now commenced its 2017 field programme, with drilling and bulk sampling programmes currently underway at its flagship Pituffik Titanium Project. A bathymetric survey, to examine the potential for a shipping channel to allow bulk carrier access at Moriusaq is underway. The field camp is now fully established, with all equipment needed for the 2017 work programme purchased and on site.

Bulk Sampling Programme



A “proof of concept” bulk sampling programme is underway at the Pituffik Project as the main focus of this year’s work programme to facilitate customer acceptance of the Pituffik premium ilmenite product. Approximately 375 tonnes of bulk sample has been collected to date (inclusive of the 250 already shipped) with visual results indicating higher grade material than expected.

BS001 (Bulk Sample 001) was taken approximately 500m to the east of Moriusaq in an environment that includes deltaic, active and raised beach material (see Figure 6). This coarse grained sandy material was screened, to 2mm passing, using an UltraDeck screen (Screen One) to create a sand product that was loaded into two tonne bulk transport bags in preparation for shipping and processing into final premium product ready for customers.

The screen is loaded with a Komatsu front end loader, the screen deck then separates the oversize material, leaving the upgraded ilmenite rich sand product to be conveyed into the bulka bags which are subsequently removed by the JCB 4CX (backhoe loader) and placed in rows. The bags are then uniquely marked, tied and made ready for loading onto the barge and shipped from site.

A total of 110 tonnes of ilmenite rich sand was screened in around seven hours representing a production rate of >15 tonnes per hour, which was a significantly higher production rate than was anticipated, this is due the deposit having limited to no slimes to slow the separation process.

Screen One was then moved to BS002, approximately one kilometre from town, where active beach material was mined above the high tide line near a larger perennial stream. In a single four-hour period, a total of approximately 50 tonnes of ilmenite rich sand was screened and bagged, taken alone this almost represents one tenth of the total bulk sample amount for the entire season.

Screen Two was mobilised to an area of high grade raised beach material, within the defined resource. The face was prepared prior to screening and during the first day of operation 110 tonnes was produced.

Visible ilmenite concentrations in bulk sampling has surpassed expectations. If production rates are maintained, then stockpiling of ilmenite rich sand will commence much earlier than planned.

Drilling Programme



Auger drilling is now completed at Moriusaq West, an area of raised beach to the west of the previously defined resource area. No previous auger drilling had taken place at Moriusaq West prior to the 2017 field season and ilmenite rich sediment was observed in all samples, this will positively impact future resource calculations. The observation of black sands confirms the regional extent of mineralisation across the licence area. Auger drilling will now move eastwards towards Itelak.

A CRS-T sonic drill rig, purchased from Eijkelkamp SonicSamp Drill, leaders in the development construction and support of leading edge sonic drill technology has also been mobilised east of the area where SRK defined an exploration target of between 90Mt to 130Mt at an in-situ grade of between 6.3% and 8.4% ilmenite. Whilst only starting early last week 35 holes have now been completed in the programme and to date ilmenite rich sediment has been observed in all samples, confirming the regional extent of mineralisation across entire onshore licence area. Sedimentary thickness increases towards Iterlak with holes now ending in mineralisation at several places due to the sediments being thicker than the 30m of drill strings the company brought to site.

JAY.L Stock Price Chart | In the News | Research Notes | Investor Information

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/greenland/update/prweb14586536.htm