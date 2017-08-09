Acer Chromebook 11 C771 Provides Performance in a Portable, Rugged Design

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The first 11.6-inch Chromebook using 6th Generation Intel Core and Celeron processors provides fast performance, long battery life of up to 13 hours; Durability features include drop tested to 48-inches, spill-resistant keyboard; compliant with stringent U.S. Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G)

Acer today debuts a new performance-minded Chromebook for education and business customers, the Acer Chromebook 11 C771, which is the industry’s first Chromebook to use 6th Generation Intel processors. It builds on Acer’s award-winning line of Chromebooks to deliver faster performance with up to 13 hours of battery life(1) in a portable and durable chassis.

“Chromebooks continue to grow in popularity at schools for their range of capabilities – and now the new Acer Chromebook 11 C771 can meet even more advanced needs such as those of students who are coding or editing videos and images,” said Chris Chiang, vice president of product management at Acer America. “Additionally, it can handle the more demanding computing needs of administrators, teachers and business users while still being portable enough to take anywhere.”

Acer Group was the world’s leading Chromebook brand in 2016 according to data from Gartner.(2)

The Chromebook 11 C771 will provide additional capabilities thanks to planned support for Android apps via the Google Play™ Store in coming months.

Enhanced Performance; Long Battery Life



The new Acer Chromebook 11 C771 delivers enhanced performance with 6th Generation Intel® Core i5, Core i3 and Celeron® processors, so students and administrators can enjoy graphics capabilities, better response time and utilize even more tabs and apps. It supports up to 4GB of RAM(3) to boost start-up and responsiveness. Business customers, such as those in healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing, can utilize the Chromebook 11 C771 as a mobile thin client solution.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 delivers extra-long battery life for productivity and fun through the school day into the evening. The C771T models with a touch screen provide up to 12 hours of battery life, while the C771 models can provide up to 13 hours. This makes the line ideal for students in 1:1 programs as well as for organizations with extended classroom and work hours.

Investment Protection in a Durable Design



Schools and businesses looking for an excellent investment that contributes to reduced IT maintenance costs will be pleased with the durability and design features of the Chromebook 11 C771. The Chromebook is compliant with the stringent Military Standard U.S. MIL-STD 810G(4) that validates its ruggedness, durability and quality. In addition, the corner-shield structure and rubber bumpers surrounding the display and keyboard further protect the Chromebook, so it can tolerate drops from heights up to 48 inches (122cm).

The internal honeycomb structure defends the device from up to 132 pounds (60kg) of downward force on the top cover, so it’s protected even when students stack text books on top of it or cram it in a backpack. Plus, the Acer Chromebook 11 C771 is protected against spills of up to 11 fluid ounces (330ml) of water with its unique spill-resistant keyboard that routes water away from internal components and out the bottom of the chassis. Also, the keyboard has recessed keys and smaller gaps, so it’s less likely that students will remove the key caps.

180-Degree Hinge Opens Flat; Multiple Display Options



The Acer Chromebook C771 has an IPS display with touch screen or non-touch options, so schools can meet their curriculum and budget requirements. The 11.6-inch display has a 1366×768 resolution that ensures clear apps and text as well as vivid images. The hinge design securely holds the display in place, yet also opens up to 180 degrees, so it can lay flat for easier sharing during labs and project time.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 is slim and portable, measuring only 0.82 inches (21mm) thin and weighs only 2.98 pounds (1.35kg).

Students Stay Connected



The Chromebook 11 C771 has a USB 3.1 Type C for fast data transfers as well as two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port. Students can plug in headphones with the 3.5mm combo audio port. Files can be transferred with the device’s built-in microSD card reader. Also, students and business customers can stay connected with fast dual-band 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The HDR webcam delivers an easy and fun way to connect with HD 1280×720 resolution and 720p audio/video recording. The Chromebook also includes HD audio support, dual built-in stereo speakers and a microphone.

Easy to Share, Manage



The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 supports multiple user sign on to keep data safe. Students and employees simply log onto their unique accounts to ensure their project, Gmail and other information is kept safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen. Storage on Google Drive(5) protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version is always available. Students can also access files offline, and even open and edit Microsoft® Office documents as well as Google Documents.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 is easy to deploy and manage. IT administrators will find it easy to make updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies and more with the web-based management.(6) Students will stay protected since Chrome OS is automatically updated and guards against ever-changing online threats, such as viruses and malware.

The new Acer Chromebook 11 C771 has a Kensington lock, so it can be secured to a wireless cart or lab.

Price and Availability



The initial models to be available in the line will come with a 6th Generation Intel Celeron 3855U processor, 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM, and either a touch-screen (model C771T-C1WS) or non-touch (model C771-C4TM) IPS display priced at $329.99 and $279.99 respectively. They will be available to education and commercial customers in North America this month. Models with 6th Generation Core i5 and Core i3 processors will be available in September.

About Acer



Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit http://www.acer.com for more information.

© 2017 Acer America Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

1) Battery life is based on Google power_LoadTest for non-touch model (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features.



2) Gartner “Market Share: Devices, All Countries,” Version May 19, 2017



3) Accessible capacity varies: (MB = 1 million bytes; GB = 1 billion bytes)



4) Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand.



5) More information on Google Drive on Chrome devices: https://support.google.com/chromebook/answer/2703646?p=driveoffer&rd=1



6) Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14584791.htm