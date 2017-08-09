AMD SVP and CTO Mark Papermaster Joins CTO Forum Advisory Board

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

The CTO Forum today announced that Mark Papermaster, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for AMD, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives and business leaders to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues facing the industry and to accelerate innovation across organizations.

"We are honored to welcome Mark to our advisory board. He brings more than 35 years of engineering experience, having held substantial senior leadership and engineering positions at three of the technology industry’s most innovative companies. His expertise and vision will be a huge asset for the CTO Forum community,” said Basheer Janjua, founder and chairman of the CTO Forum.

CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, and each is designed to explore industry landscapes, taking a "deep dive” approach to analyzing technology and leadership challenges with preeminent executives and subject matter. Its Advisory Board sets the agenda for all the events hosted each year, selecting top-tier speakers and thought leaders to examine the most important industry topics including those related to technology, engineering, disruption, strategy and innovation.

“The CTO work that Founder Basheer Janjua and his team have done since the inception of the CTO Forum in 2005 is admirable, and I am looking forward to participating with Basheer and the Advisory Board members to further accelerate industry innovation,” said Mark Papermaster, SVP and CTO at AMD.

The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry’s most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum’s mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow’s global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.

