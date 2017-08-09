Bartow Street Capital Analyst Earns License

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Analyst Scarlett Bullard recently passed her Series 63 exam.

Scarlett Bullard, an analyst with Bartow Street Capital, successfully passed her Series 63 exam and in the process completed all of the necessary licenses to continue her work at the capital raising firm. Bullard, who also passed the Series 82 exam this year, studied for both license exams while working full-time at Bartow Street Capital.

“Our team prides itself on our knowledge of the investment banking world, and Scarlett’s understanding of the industry, as shown through her successful exams, shows just how focused Bartow Street Capital is on providing our clients with the best information across all facets of capital raising,” said Joshua Salisbury, Senior Director of Bartow Street Capital. “We’re proud of Scarlett’s dedication and focus, and we know our clients appreciate it too.”

Both the Series 82 and Series 63 exams are required by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for certain aspects of capital raising projects. By earning both licenses, Bullard has become Bartow Street Capital’s newest fully licensed team member – able to provide all the services clients might need.

Scarlett is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and specializes in modeling and forecasting. Her expertise has been integral in Bartow Street Capital landing several recent clients and helping promote current clients to potential investors.

Joshua Salisbury noted that Bartow Street Capital’s client base is expanding rapidly across industries, and Scarlett’s skill set comes at an important inflection point in the firm’s expansion, which includes strategic advisory and investment banking services for both publicly and privately held companies.

Find out more about Bartow Street Capital by calling 770-334-3952.

