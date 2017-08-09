Co-Communications Named Agency of Record for Arc of Westchester

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

New York and Connecticut-based marketing and public relations firm chosen in state-wide search.

Co-Communications, a full-service marketing and public relations agency with offices in New York and Connecticut, has been named agency of record for Arc of Westchester, the largest agency in the county serving children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families.

Co-Communications, which was founded in 1997 by Stacey Cohen, President & CEO, has evolved from its inception as a traditional public relations agency to offer more expansive, integrated communications solutions. In 2015, the company acquired 341 Studios, a marketing and design agency based in Darien, Connecticut.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with Arc of Westchester, and are looking forward to helping raise awareness of this amazing organization and the vital programs and services it offers to the Westchester residents who need them the most,” said Cohen. “Arc of Westchester has an amazing legacy and we are honored to be an integral part of its next chapter.”

Arc of Westchester was established in 1949 as a day school for children with developmental disabilities in New York State. Throughout its history, the organization has grown to encompass more than 800 employees providing approximately 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life. Arc of Westchester’s services are based on a lifelong continuum of care and provide the support needed to achieve a life full of distinction and happiness. The organization focuses on individual choice, future planning, and community inclusion as a basis for its service support.

“Arc of Westchester is looking forward to working with Co-Communications on a number of new initiatives aimed to expand and educate the community about who we are and how important our services are to individuals and their families in Westchester County,” said Richard P. Swierat, Executive Director, Arc of Westchester. “We feel this is an exciting opportunity to work with a highly recognized business who will find new and creative ways to promote our mission of independence, productivity and community participation for people with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families.”

About Co-Communications



Co-Communications is a full-service marketing and public relations agency which provides high-impact communications programs tailored to the needs of its clients, developing a distinct strategy that targets new business and measures the success of every campaign. Representative services include strategic planning, branding, graphic design, public relations, media relations, inbound marketing and social media.

The company was established in 1997 and has gained widespread attention for its creativity, research-based campaigns, first-rate service and results-oriented approach. Co-Communications serves clients in such industries as real estate, healthcare, finance, technology and non-profit. Co-Communications was recognized with the Forbes Enterprise Award and has earned awards from industry trade organizations including the Public Relations Society of America, Advertising Club of Westchester, Connecticut Art Directors Club, Ad Club of CT and Association for Women in Communications. Headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York, Co-Communications also has offices in Connecticut and New York City. For more information, visit cocommunications.com.

About Arc of Westchester



Arc of Westchester, founded in 1949, is the largest agency in Westchester County supporting children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. Over 800 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life.

The mission of Arc of Westchester is to empower children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, to achieve their potential by strengthening families and encouraging personal choices, abilities and interests.

Arc of Westchester is a chapter of NYSARC, Inc. and The Arc.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14584999.htm