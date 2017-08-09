Dubai Adventures Is Going to Launch Exclusive Safari Tours This November

Dubai, UAE — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — A leading Dubai based travel and tourism portal, in collaboration with Dreamnight tours, is about to launch its exclusive desert safari and city tours in Dubai. Talking to media persons at the conference held at the 5-star hotel, CEO of Dream Night Tours Dubai LLC, said that Dubai is now becoming the most visited destination in the world and what makes it so special are not only the iconic structures, skyscrapers and shopping malls but the ancient historical sites, Bedouin style safari camps, desert safari tours are also popular among the tourists.

He further added, presently Dubai Adventures offer loads of air, water, land, and city sightseeing activities starting right from scuba diving to skydiving, but due to a lot of visitor's interest in a desert safari this tour is also added to our lists and now enthusiasts can reserve their seats for morning and evening desert safari trips.

A desert safari trip is an amusing twist to Dubai's widespread perspective of the traditional desert tours, The journey is an excellent venture from the daily life into nature's unique landscapes that furthermore sets the stage for the perfect adventure seekers to encounter exceptional desert sports and activities.

Desert Safari in Dubai is a fabulous trip to spend some quality time with friends and family, Have fun at stimulating adventure sports which include Dune bashing, Quad biking, Camel riding and Sand boarding. In the heart of desert capture, moments in photographs at the perfect sunset panoramas and stay back in Bedouin styled Arabian camps among traditional party which includes Belly dance, Fire show, Tanoura dance show.

Dubai Adventures now offer discount packages and desert safari deals to suit travel plan and budget, put together by specialists in the field, taking care to include all the customer services required to make a journey into unforgettable moments.

About Dreamnight Dubai Adventure Tours

Dreamnight Tours is a leading destination management company operating in Dubai. The management and staff are committed to providing quality inbound tourism services to respected visitors. The team consists of expert and talented drivers and highly professional back office staff delivering quality tours and high-end customer support.

Contact:

Imran Khan, Manager Media & Advertising

Company: Dubai Adventure Dream Nights Tours LLC

Address: Damascus Street, Al Qusais plaza, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971-52-5170968

Email: info@dubaiadventure.net

Website: http://www.dubaiadventure.net/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/dubai-adventures-is-going-to-launch-exclusive-safari-tours-this-november-844881.htm