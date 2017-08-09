EquityBuild Announces Upcoming Master Class Webinar on Five Years to Wealth Through the Brand New Model

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Webinar To Discuss How Real Estate Can Quickly Change an Investment Portfolio in Big Beneficial Ways

EquityBuild announces a new master class on the Power of Five, highlighting their new five-year investment model. Stephan Piscano shares his personal story of the “power of five” and reveals how this model works for real estate investors who want to harness this strategy for themselves and earn now.

This webinar poses the questions: “What has happened with your investments in the past five years, and what do you want over the next five years?” This presentation gives educational insights and informs investors on a proven real estate strategy that the top real estate investors are turning to in 2017.

“We are thrilled to share our new model with investors and educate them on all the reasons why this model is the way to invest now,” said Shaun Cohen, vice president of EquityBuild. “We’ve spent a lot of time finding the best ways to gain the highest returns, and we are presenting this powerful new option for building wealth in only five years.”

Here is the upcoming webinar master class to attend August 14, 2017:

EquityBuild Power of Five Master Class – Find out how this unique model changing the way investors view real estate. Join us for this special event here.

EquityBuild is committed to putting its extensive knowledge and unique Operational Mastery of the real estate investing process to work for regular people, maximizing their returns and minimizing their risk at every step. By doing this EquityBuild helps its investors achieve financial freedom while improving neighborhoods and providing hard-working families with nicer, safer places to live.

Founded by father-son team Jerry and Shaun Cohen, this company gives people the freedom and time to pursue their passions with the people they love. EquityBuild is ushering in a new era, making real estate investing more secure and reliable than ever. To find out more visit us at EquityBuild.com.

877-978-1869

