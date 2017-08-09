Express Kitchens Opening 11th Store in New London

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Connecticut's fastest-growing cabinet and countertop retailer growing by 50%

Express Kitchens, the fastest-growing kitchen cabinet and countertop retailer in the Northeast, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its 11th location in New London, Connecticut on Friday and Saturday August 11-12. Throughout the celebration, Express Kitchens will be giving away valuable door prizes and coupons. We will have live remote radio broadcasts with giveaways! Refreshments will be served.

The New London store “is a bit of a personal triumph” for CEO Max Kothari, who began Express Kitchens in 2002 out of his family’s hardware store. This is the third store opening this year, with one more scheduled before the end of 2017. “Our growth is a direct result of our customers’ belief that we can deliver the kitchen of their dreams within their timeline and most importantly, within their budget,” says Kothari. “As a company, we take great pride in that.”

Express Kitchens offers one-stop shopping for the kitchen homeowner and professional remodeler. We offer free 3D design services, allowing the homeowner to envision their finished kitchen before the project begins. For the professional remodeler, we have our own on-site cabinet shop, laminate countertop shop, and granite shop so we can provide same-day cabinets and countertops at extremely affordable prices.

Headquartered in Hartford CT, Express Kitchens is known for its tagline, “Growing, Growing, Growing!,” and is doing just that. Our next location in Torrington, CT will be opening soon, joining the existing showrooms in Bridgeport, Brookfield, Hamden, Hartford, Newington, New London, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Waterbury, and West Springfield, Massachusetts.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14585078.htm