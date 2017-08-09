FACTON Appoints Brian Shepherd as First U.S. Advisory Board Member

Brian Shepherd's appointment to the board underscores the international orientation and significance of FACTON as the leading manufacturer of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solutions: Cost Estimating Software for Manufacturers, Product Costing Software.

FACTON is appointing Brian Shepherd as its first advisory board member from the United States. Shepherd, Senior Vice President Software Solutions at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, brings exceptional expertise in the area of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) to the FACTON team of experts. His appointment to the board underscores the international orientation and significance of FACTON as the leading manufacturer of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solutions.

FACTON is experiencing rapid corporate growth this year. In addition to enhancing its FACTON EPC Suite, the company also opened a U.S. location in Troy, Michigan, and has received a number of awards and positive comments from analysts such as



Gartner Inc. and Silicon Review Magazine. By appointing Brian Shepherd to the board, FACTON has taken yet another step toward making the most of this growth; Shepherd is the first American to join the FACTON advisory board. Board members include, among others, the chairman of the FACTON advisory board, Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk, who is the Managing Director of AutoValue GmbH, former VDA President, and former board member of Daimler and Denis Senpere, former Vice President EMEA, PLM & Supply Chain, for Oracle Corporation.

Alexander M. Swoboda, CEO of FACTON, says the new addition fits well with FACTON’s overall outlook: “Our growth underscores the potential of professional EPC software. Standardized costing processes are the only way to consistently leverage this potential to generate cost savings in globalized value chains and internationally poised companies. We are proud to be able to tap the collective experience of our advisory board members to continue developing our processes, models and solutions to give our customers an even greater advantage in hard-fought markets such as the automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing industries.”

Brian Shepherd explains his decision: “FACTON has gained a significant global position in product costing through its growth and development. In the U.S. and around the world, businesses understand now, more than ever, the importance of product costing that spans multiple value chains. I am pleased to be a part of this phase of the company’s development and to accompany FACTON on its future path of growth.” Shepherd can draw on a long, successful career in international technology: His first position was at Nortel Networks, a global equipment supplier to telecommunications companies. He moved to PTC, a Boston-based leader in CAD, PLM, and IOT software, in 1996. His 20-year career with PTC included various positions in product management; he was eventually promoted to the role of Executive Vice President (EVP) Product Development, and finally EVP Enterprise Segments. Today he is the Senior Vice President Software Solutions in the Manufacturing Intelligence division of Hexagon AB, a global technology and software corporation.

About FACTON



The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product life cycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy and secure their profitability.

FACTON was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart and Detroit. Hasso Plattner, founder and chairman of the supervisory board of SAP AG, has supported this innovative company since 2006. The international portfolio of customers includes Ford Motor Company, Henniges Automotive, DURA Automotive Systems, Airbus, Mahle Behr, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche and other renowned manufacturers.

FACTON Press Contact



Valerie Valentine | Marketing Manager | FACTON Inc. | Phone: (248) 761-2255 | valerie.valentine(at)facton(dot)com | http://www.facton.com/en





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/FACTON/FirstUSBoardMember/prweb14582718.htm