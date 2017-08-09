First Centennial Mortgage Continues National Expansion to Indiana

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

First Centennial Mortgage is pleased to announce the opening of their new Merrillville, Indiana branch location. The new office is located at 9223 Broadway, Suite E, Merrillville, IN 46410.

First Centennial Mortgage is pleased to announce the opening of their new Merrillville, Indiana branch location. The new office is located at 9223 Broadway, Suite E, Merrillville, IN 46410.

This new branch, the first location in Indiana, is opened with a continued commitment to help homeowners achieve affordable home ownership nationwide. The new office is staffed by local industry experts to service local clients with mortgage needs, including seasoned loan professional Allison Dent. The branch will be managed by the greatly reputable branch managers Ben Krejci and Thomas Zoellner.

“We are so enthusiastic to be growing and expanding in the Midwest with the best and brightest on our origination and support team. Our commitment to serve the needs of our borrowers and our heightened customer service, puts us in a spot to continue to grow our businesses exponentially. I am excited about the levels we will climb to in the second half of 2017,” said Steven McCormick, President of First Centennial Mortgage.

First Centennial Mortgage is known for providing their clients with a variety of loan products, competitive rates, industry-leading underwriting turn times and a highly-efficient loan process and support team. Current offices are located in Illinois, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

About First Centennial Mortgage



First Centennial Mortgage is a family owned mortgage lender headquartered in Aurora, Illinois. Founded in 1995, brothers Steven and David McCormick have grown their mortgage firm from a simple mortgage broker to a multi-office mortgage banking powerhouse currently licensed to do business in 10 states. All loan processing, underwriting, closing and funding is done in house.



The company has been named one of the Top 100 mortgage companies by Mortgage Executive Magazine, one of the Top 10 Most Dependable Lenders in the country by Goldline Research in Forbes Magazine, and a Top 100 Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. For more information, visit our website at http://www.GoFCM.com, “Like” us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/firstcentennialmortgage/news/prweb14585645.htm