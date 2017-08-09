FullContact Issued Patent on Core Technology Behind Their Customer 360 Platform

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Unique approach to identity resolution provides ability to make sense of billions of individual data points in real-time.

FullContact, Inc, the leading open platform for 360 degree customer insights, today announced the issuance by the US Patent Office of a patent relating to the computational mechanisms that combine data fragments to form their identity graph.

The patent for invention number 9,684,696 covers the logic, processes and matching methodologies used to connect entities within this graph. Its purpose is to optimize both breadth and accuracy without sacrificing any computational speed.

“This patent makes claims in connection with our unique approach to identity resolution at scale. Making sense in real-time out of billions of individual data points–that are error-prone and changing frequently–can be a daunting task. This technology has served as the basis for what we've built and evolved over the past several years to effectively tackle this challenge," said Bart Lorang, CEO at FullContact.

The logic of matching and appending customer data has historically involved joining exact keys or characteristics, like name or email or phone number. When that type of process happens in a relational database, an inexact match either gets thrown out or generates a new row. As the relational system gets larger, deduplication, updates, and cleansing jobs become more and more strained to the point that generalized optimizations become impossible.

Recognizing the futility of growing a traditional relational scheme, FullContact approaches the identity problem through a graph-centric data architecture that doesn’t force records into independent rows. Data is deconstructed, analyzed, and then compiled into interdependent nodes and edges in a probabilistic graph where the strength of those relationships and the quality of those characteristics are determined through real-world observations. As new data enters the system they are assessed in real-time using a layer of intelligence that gets smarter and more accurate as the graph increases in size.

“Even with tens of millions of updates to the graph per day, in our model we can completely recompute the entire identity graph within hours while maintaining the utmost accuracy,” says FullContact CTO, Scott Brave.

Demand for identity resolution and customer insights continues to grow as people are inundated with thousands of messages, communications, and advertisements every day. Breaking through that noise requires knowledge and insight. Identity resolution is the precursor to all of it.

FullContact provides an open Customer 360 Platform, delivering the insights and information which empower businesses to be awesome with the people who matter most. By providing the broadest and most accurate data, integrated smoothly and securely via a cross-platform suite of easy-to-use apps and APIs, FullContact enables companies to enrich and enhance their understanding of their existing customers, and helps them identify, find and make meaningful connections with future prospects.

