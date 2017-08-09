Gilbane Building Company Recognized by Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts with Mass Merit Award

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Gilbane Building Company Recognized for Demonstrating Exemplary Commitment to Safety in Massachusetts

Gilbane Building Company was recently honored by the Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts at its annual Safety Breakfast, sponsored by AON Construction Services Group, held at the Boston College Club.

Through a progressive safety program, Gilbane continues to raise the bar by applying innovative processes, checks and balances and the latest technology. Combined with its award-winning training programs, Gilbane empowers employees and project partners to embrace a true safety culture based on people, not statistics. http://www.gilbaneco.com/build-with-us/overview/safety-gilbane-cares/

“At Gilbane, the safety actions of employees and co-workers are driven from choice, not just from formal compliance,” notes Dennis Mullen, Gilbane’s New England Safety Director. “We are honored to have been recognized for the accomplishments of our Massachusetts team who exemplify what can be accomplished when everyone is committed to establishing a culture of safety.”

The award program incentivizes construction firms to evaluate and improve existing safety standards. In order to qualify for a Safety Award, an AGC-member firm must participate in the AGC Safety Awards Program for three consecutive years and have either zero lost-day incidence cases, or an average incidence case rate 25% below the average rate of all firms that participate in that particular division.

About Gilbane Building Company



Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world.

Gilbane has been a leading Boston construction firm since 1946, serving commercial, institutional, and public clients in the Commonwealth including the University of Massachusetts, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Genzyme, Fidelity Investments, City of Boston-Boston Public Schools and Bank of America. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com/boston





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14585399.htm