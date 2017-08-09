Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market Will Cross USD 24,336.4 Million by 2023

Packaged Water Treatment System Market Information Report by Type (Extended Aeration, MBR, MBBR, Reverse Osmosis, SBR and Others), by Application (Industrial, Municipal and others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Pune, India — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — Market Research Future published a cooked research report on Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market that contains the information from 2017 to 2023. Global Packaged Water Treatment System market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 9.41% from 2017 to 2023, and with this it is predictable to cross USD 24,336.4 million by 2023.

The packaged water treatment system are used for storing ample amount of water and is easily transported to the required site. The packaged water treatment are pre-assembled, skid mounted and tested by factory with less requirements for installation. The major application of packaged water treatment system are residential complexes and industrial sector.

The market is driven by various factors such as rising industrialization, increasing urbanization, and government initiatives. The packaged water treatment system has various restraints that hinder the market such as high operational and maintenance cost.

The global packaged water treatment system has accounted the market value of USD 13,100 million in 2016, which is expected to reach USD 24,336.4 million by 2023 at a growing CAGR of 9.41%. Moreover, in 2016, the market was led by Middle East & Africa, with 36.5% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America with shares of 24.6% and 18.2%, respectively.

Middle East & Africa will be the largest market

The government has undertaken various initiatives for the packaged water treatment system market to improve the health standards. In country such as Saudi Arabia, one of the major challenge is scarcity of water. Government have substantially invested in the seawater desalination, water distribution, and sewerage and wastewater treatment. The increased in investment in wastewater treatment is expected to drive the package water treatment system market. A Government owned organization, The National Water Company was established in 2008 to provide sewage collection and treatment infrastructure. This will enable the water supply in this region. In 2011, U.S. implemented a national clean water framework to protect the health of Global water bodies. The framework recognizes the importance of clean water and to protect public health & water quality. The Administration is working with various policy makers to ensure water management. The framework is also pursuing new ways to protect public health by reducing contaminants in Global drinking water. As per MRFR analysis, Middle East and Africa has counted the market value of USD 4,781.5 million in 2016 which is poised to reach USD 11,019.0 million by 2023 with a highest CAGR of 12.77%.

We recognize the key players in the global packaged water treatment system market as GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), WPL Limited (U.K.), Veolia Water Technologies (France), RWL Water (U.S.), WesTech Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Loveless Inc. (U.S.), Napier Reid (Canada), Enviroquip (U.S.), Corix Water System (Canada), Tonka Equipment Company (U.S.) and others.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global packaged water treatment system market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

