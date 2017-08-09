High School Dramatic Arts, and their impact, are discussed on “Success Files” with Rob Lowe

The program, developed for PBS Member Stations, will present the importance of the arts in school.

Rob Lowe, the well known actor from TV and film, acts as host of the “Success Files” television program as a platform to introduce segments that cover real issues in the community, the country, and throughout the world. One of the upcoming series episodes will be focusing on high school Dramatic Arts and their impact.

Over the years, Dramatic Arts have been encouraged in most high schools all over the country. They have been viewed to be very important in terms of preparing students for some of their future endeavors. Students can gain self-confidence, high academic achievement, self-presentation skills and self-awareness among many others. Also, through the Dramatic Arts, students can socialize with other students from other schools which help them share ideas. In most cases, they are viewed to be very helpful especially for students who have struggled with academics, or are looking for a creative outlet for their energy. Viewers can join Rob Lowe in the upcoming episode that will feature educators and those within the theatre world to learn more about the impact of Dramatic Arts in High Schools.

The “Success Files” program is thoroughly scrutinized to make sure it meets the required standards before being broadcast to the public. Along with the great Rob Lowe, the program is produced by experienced and qualified staff that is much focused on producing quality work. The series has earned awards and recognition over the years due to its innovative storytelling.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14586904.htm