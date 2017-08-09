Horizon University Takes up Residence in Indiana

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Accredited private university moves to Indiana to help students better prepare to succeed in their calling.

The Hoosier state welcomes a new university into its borders. Horizon University, a private, accredited, & online university recently announced its new physical campus address in Indianapolis, IN, effective July 13, 2017.

The university will take up residence on the property of Horizon Christian Fellowship of Indianapolis, nestled on 97 acres in the heart of the Geist area. The move to Indianapolis is designed to allow the university to grow and attract more students interested in an on-campus and online learning environment. Horizon Christian Fellowship also currently has a K-12 private school and this move “allows us to help educate a child from just a few years old, through our high school, and then allows both graduates, as well as other adults to earn an accredited degree, all right here on our campus,” says Bill Goodrich of Horizon.

Concerning what makes Horizon University different, President Bill Goodrich states, “Our prayer and goal for every student who attends Horizon U is that they would grow in and carry with them 'Wisdom for Eternity, and Leadership for Life (the school’s motto).'" Regarding the move to Indianapolis, Mr. Goodrich shared statistics that “31 million adults have an unfinished degree (ibtimes.com), and if we couple that with the concept that only 27% of adults are working in their degree (theatlantic.com), maybe it’s time we take a different approach. The goal of Horizon U is to help train students not just for that one thing, but rather for whatever life has in store.”

Horizon University currently offers 3 accredited bachelor’s degree programs:



Bachelor of Organizational Leadership

Bachelor of Biblical Studies

Bachelor of Leadership in Ministry

About Horizon University



Horizon University was founded in 1993 by Mike Macintosh, D.Min., D.Div. and has been part of the Horizon San Diego campus of ministries on Mt. Alifan Rd. in San Diego since that time. Horizon University is accredited through ABHE and this move has received approval from both the Horizon U Board of Directors as well as ABHE.

