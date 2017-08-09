Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births to Fuel the Growth of Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market: Snapshot

Available under the brand name of Pitocin, the drug oxytocin, which is derived from the peptide of the same name, is commonly used on women during childbirth in order to induce contractions. This can not only increase labor speeds and reduce the time taken for childbirth, but can also cease bleeding after delivery. It is almost always administered to a patient by injecting it into their vein or muscle.

The drug, however, does not come without side effects, the more serious among which is the excessive contraction of the uterus after overconsumption, which could put the baby's health at risk. Other side effects include a reduced heart rate and nausea. Oxytocin is also known to cause allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The drug is still considered highly safe for use and is also a part of WHO's List of Essential Medicines.

Oxytocin may also be used as a medication for stimulating the mother for breastfeeding. The drug can stimulate the production of breast milk and can therefore be essential for mother who may not be able to do so naturally.

Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market: Overview

Dubbed the "love hormone," oxytocin is a female reproductive hormone, produced in the hypothalamus and released into bloodstream during childbirth. This hormone induces labor and milk production in a lactating mother. Oxytocic drugs can be used as uterotonic for induced labor and to reduce the chances of hemorrhage post C-section. Besides this, oxytocic drugs are also administered in conditions such as post-mature birth; uterine atony; pre-eclampsia, which means hypertension during pregnancy; stillbirth; postpartum hemorrhage; and as an adjunct therapy for treatment of autism and in cases of incomplete abortion.

Apart from being administered to humans, oxytocic drugs are also used as veterinary medications. Oxytocin demonstrates its effect after delivery, during childbirth, and toward the end stage of pregnancy.

According to the World Health Organization, every year more than 15 million babies are born prematurely, and this number of preterm births is expected to increase in the coming years. As per the findings of the National Center for Health Statistics, the U.S. alone exhibited a 23.3% labor induction rate in 2012. Considering these statistics, the demand for oxytocic drugs is expected increase significantly in the near future.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market. It presents insights into the factors influencing the market's trajectory. The impact of the prevailing demand and supply trends on the market operations is also examined in the report in detail.

Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

The increasing incidence of preterm births and the rising rates of labor induction are the primary factors fuelling demand from the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market. The rising cases of pregnancy-related complications emerging in developing nations also translate into the increased use of oxytocic drugs. Additionally, the market is also expected to gain from the expansion of the health care and pharmaceutical industries in developing countries. However, awareness regarding the side effects related to oxytocic drugs can hamper their use to an extent, thereby restraining the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market.

Leading brands offer numerous oxytocic products. Pitocin, Octocin, Evatocin, Syntocinon, Pitogin, Duratocin, Cytotec, and Tiacinon are the most popular brands competing for a larger share of the global oxytocic market. However, the synthetic oxytocin derivatives segment is poised to hold the largest share in the market owing to its easy availability. Likewise, hospitals are expected to emerge as the major end-use sector in the market.

Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, North America has been exhibiting the highest demand for oxytocic pharmaceuticals due to the high prevalence of induced labor in the region. Europe is expected to emerge as the second-largest market for oxytocic pharmaceuticals due to the rise in oxytocin administration in response to the increasing number of elective caesareans. The market is also anticipated to gain from the increasing case of C-sections in countries in Asia Pacific, such as India and China.

Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the prevailing competitive landscape of the market, the report profiles companies such as APP Pharmaceuticals, LLC, LBS Labs, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, JHP Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Pfizer Inc. The report studies these companies based on their business strategies, financial overview, and product portfolio. The strengths and weaknesses of these enterprises are analyzed. The report also presents in-depth overview of the threats and opportunities that these companies are expected to face during the forecast period.

