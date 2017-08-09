Investor Network Invites You to the China Automotive Systems Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 10, 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

WUHAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8031

International: 201-689-8031

China Toll Free: 864-001-202-840

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People’s Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through eight Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 5.5 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

