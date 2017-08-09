Investor Network Invites You to the Nortech Systems Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the Second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: (862) 255-5401

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19016

or www.nortechsys.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 24, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 19016

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.nortechsys.com.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems Incorporated (www.nortechsys.com), based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of wire and cable assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies and higher-level complete box build assemblies for a wide range of industries. Markets served include medical, industrial and aerospace/defense. The company has operations in the U.S., Latin America and Asia. Nortech Systems Incorporated is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS.

