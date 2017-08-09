Home / Press Releases / Investor Network Invites You to the Nortech Systems Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the Second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 24, 2017.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems Incorporated (www.nortechsys.com), based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of wire and cable assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies and higher-level complete box build assemblies for a wide range of industries. Markets served include medical, industrial and aerospace/defense. The company has operations in the U.S., Latin America and Asia. Nortech Systems Incorporated is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS.

