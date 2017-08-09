Investor Network Invites You to the Sunworks Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: (862) 255-5401

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/18827

or www.sunworksusa.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 24, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 18827

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.sunworksusa.com

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. is a premier provider of solar power solutions. We’re committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agriculture, commercial and industrial; federal; public works; utility; and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees uphold our company’s guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

