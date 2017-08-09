Home / Press Releases / Investor Network Invites You to The Trade Desk Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

Investor Network Invites You to The Trade Desk Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: August 10, 2017 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Toll Free: (866) 682-6100
  • International: (862) 255-5401

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 10, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 19256

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Headquartered in Ventura, Calif., The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

