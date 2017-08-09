Investor Network Invites You to The Trade Desk Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Live Event Information
To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
- Date, Time: August 10, 2017 at 5:00 PM ET
- Toll Free: (866) 682-6100
- International: (862) 255-5401
Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 10, 2017.
- Toll Free: 877-481-4010
- International: 919-882-2331
- Replay ID#: 19256
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Headquartered in Ventura, Calif., The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.
