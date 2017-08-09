Labor Day Weekend Fun at the Newly Renovated Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Families can enjoy four full days of activities from September 1st through September 4th at the newly renovated Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa in The Galena Territory. Guests can also take advantage of a special Labor Day Weekend promotions, 50% off Sunday stay for September 1-3 bookings.

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, located in The Galena Territory (http://www.eagleridge.com), has big plans for one of the most popular end of summer weekends: Labor Day weekend. Events take place from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. In addition, the resort offers a special Labor Day weekend promotion. Stay Friday and Saturday night in one of the Inn Rooms or 5-bedroom homes and receive 50% off Sunday night. Rates start at $219 and are valid on new bookings for September 1-3, 2017 only.

All Labor Day weekend activities and events are open to the public and to hotel guests, and are free of charge except for Sunday brunch. The schedule of events include:

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1-3, 2017



Family activities from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: At 11 a.m. yard games including giant checkers, hula hoops, hoppity hops and bean bag games begin near the pool patio. Canoe, kayak and paddleboat rentals open at 9 a.m. and are free to the resort guests. Pontoon rentals are $50 for 50 minutes and reservations are recommended. Family activities continue at 3 p.m. with bounce houses and obstacle course, vacation creation and travel buddy workshop. At 7 p.m. guests are invited to S’mores galore and The Great Duck race. The fun ends with Movies and Tubies. Sunset champagne cruises are available on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2017



Family activities from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Canoe, kayak and paddleboat rentals open at 9 a.m. and are free to the resort guests. Pontoon rentals are $50 for 50 minutes and reservations are recommended. Yard games begin and 11 a.m. Family activities continue through 3 p.m. with bounce houses and obstacle course.

More details about packages and Labor Day weekend events are available online at http://www.eagleridge.com, or by calling (800) 892-2269 with questions or to make reservations.

About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa



Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is located 150 miles west of Chicago in the heart of The Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational, residential and resort community nestled amid the rolling hills of northwestern Galena, Ill. The resort grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to more than 250 villas and distinctive homes. The Courtyard rooms are not only exceptionally comfortable and provide the best possible amenities for today’s modern traveler, but have mostly been designed and furnished by several local Galena companies as part of the resort’s support for the Galena community. IACC certified, Eagle Ridge has 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space and beautiful conference homes, which regularly accommodate corporate groups, banquets and weddings. Other features include award-winning restaurants, the tranquil Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit http://www.eagleridge.com.

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa



444 Eagle Ridge Drive



Galena, IL 61036



Toll Free: 800.892.2269 Local: 815.777.5000 Fax: 815.777.4502



http://www.eagleridge.com

Media Contact



Beth Strautz, beth(at)vaguspr(dot)com, 773-895-5387

Click here for photos

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14583385.htm