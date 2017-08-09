Medium Voltage AC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market in Data Centers with Current Trends Analysis, 2016-2026

Medium Voltage AC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market In Data Centers: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026 Research Report By Future Market Insights

Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — The revolution of internet and connectivity in recent years has increased the dependency on digital sources. Trillion bits of data is used and generated every day, which has to be stored at reliable and easily accessible places. This has resulted in tremendous growth of data centers, cloud storage and data warehouses. Also, service providers' desire to provide faster communication network and higher internet speed than that of their competitors has enforced organizations to improve infrastructure of data centers. The basic infrastructure including power distribution & management and HVAC plays a vital role in performance of data centers. The power distribution is generally categorized in three bands, i.e. Low Voltage Alternating Current (AC), Medium Voltage AC and High Voltage AC. The distribution and regulation of power supply in data centers is managed by power distribution units (PDU).

Conventionally, medium voltage AC power distribution units are widely used in heavy machinery and mining industries but due to increasing loads on data centers, many data centers operators are adopting medium voltage AC power distribution units to meet their industry-size demands. Considering ratio of area consumption and power distribution, the medium voltage AC power distribution units are more compact than low voltage PDU system. Medium voltage AC power distribution units involve less wire-web and provide more interconnectivity. In contrast, a low voltage system require 8-10 times more cables and conduits as compared to medium voltage AC power distribution units. In spite of being compact, cost effective and efficient, the medium voltage AC power distribution units require more space for ventilation and cooling as high power is managed by the system..

Medium Voltage AC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market in Data Centers: Dynamics

The raising data usage and digitalization of all conventional means is increasing pressure on data center operators to maximize their efficiency and capacity. To attain secure position in competitive market in which rack density and power consumption are continuingly increasing, the data center operators are intending to improve the efficiency of supporting infrastructure. Also, interconnectivity amongst various organizations, government departments, security systems, transportations etc. are playing a vital role in increasing dependency on data centers which is forcing operators to adopt medium voltage AC power distribution units in data centers.

However, the high installation and operating cost of medium voltage AC power distribution units along with failure rate and increased complexity of data center servers are some of the restraints that are expected to affect the market growth of medium voltage AC power distribution units in data centers over the forecast period.

Medium Voltage AC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market in Data Centers: Segmentation

The medium voltage AC power distribution units market in data centers can be segmented on the basis of their type, power phase and power conversion type. On the basis of type, medium voltage AC power distribution units market can be categorized into basic, metered, monitored, switched and others segment. On the basis of power phase, medium voltage AC power distribution units market can be segmented as single-phase and three phase. On the basis of power conversion, the medium voltage AC power distribution units market can be segmented into AC-DC and AC-AC segments.

Medium Voltage AC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market in Data Centers: Region-wise Outlook

The global market of medium voltage AC power distribution units in data centers is segmented into 7 key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. North America, Western Europe and Latin America are anticipated to remain key market in the medium voltage AC power distribution units market by 2016 end. While, APEJ is expected to witness the high growth in the market due to rapid infrastructure growth and digitalization in countries like India and China.

Medium Voltage AC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market in Data Centers: Key Players

Key players reported in the study of medium voltage AC power distribution units (PDU) market include CyberPower Systems, Eaton, Emerson Network Power, Raritan, Schneider Electric (APC), Server Technology, ABB (ASEA Brown Boveri) and others.

