Millennials Say the Gender Agenda Is Still a Work in Progress

After decades of discussion and debate about the solutions to economic crises and sustainable growth, it has been globally agreed upon that to be successful in these two realms, we need to make the most of all our available human resources. So what progress have we made on the gender gap?

C.M. Rubin (founder of CMRubinWorld) asked millennials around the world to discuss their latest thinking on gender inequality in the workforce and to come up with potential solutions to closing the gap.

“We must focus our resources on interventions that create opportunities which provide successful experiences of an equal world. Sensitization is the first step, experiences are what influence attitudes,” says Alusine Barrie. “We need to break the false mindset that men and boys are threatened by women’s empowerment. We need to encourage more men and boys to step up to the role of gender equality advocate,” Bonnie Chiu explains. “We should try to see past the feminine/masculine side of things and provide new role models for the youth,” writes Reetta Heiskanen. Dominique Dryding says it is up to the millennials to make a change, explaining, “Millennials are the future CEO’s, Presidents and Parents. It is our responsibility to make these incremental changes.”

The Millennial Bloggers can be found all around the world. They are innovators and are dedicated to education, their merits can be seen throughout their efforts to educate and lead. The Millennial Bloggers are Alusine Barrie, Sajia Darwish, James Kernochan, Kamna Kathuria, Jacob Deleon Navarrete, Reetta Heiskanen, Shay Wright, Isadora Baum, Wilson Carter III, Francisco Hernandez, Erin Farley, Dominique Alyssa Dryding, Harry Glass, Harmony Siganporia and Bonnie Chiu.

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a highly regarded trailblazer in the renaissance of 21st century education, and occupies a widely respected place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced hundreds of interviews and articles discussing an extensive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done.

