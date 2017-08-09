NPower New Jersey Opens Enrollment to Include Military Spouses and Veteran Spouses for all Programs Currently Offered to Military Veterans

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The no-cost technology training and job placement program will begin accepting applications from military spouses and veteran spouses immediately for the Tech Fundamentals Program in Jersey City.

NPower, a national nonprofit that provides free technology workforce development programs, today announced that spouses of military veterans and active duty military personnel are now eligible for any NPower program currently open to military veterans. This change has slowly been introduced in some regions offering veterans programs but it will be immediately implemented in all sites for any upcoming class that is still in open recruitment.

“We opened our veterans programs to spouses to acknowledge the sacrifice an entire family makes when one spouse volunteers for service,” said Bertina Ceccarelli, Chief Executive Officer of NPower. “Military spouses’ careers are often impacted by deployments and changes in station, resulting in the interruption of education and employment, as well as increased demands with childcare.”

NPower currently offers free IT training programs for both veterans and young adults from underserved communities. Recently, NPower’s veterans programs have expanded to include a second location in the San Francisco Bay Area (Alameda) which offers Enterprise Service Management training, a new veteran’s core class in New Jersey and Texas now offers coding and cyber security in addition to the NPower flagship program, Tech Fundamentals.

“I was so pleased to have the support to introduce a veterans program here in New Jersey,” said Bea Tassot, Regional Director of NPower New Jersey. “As a mother of a Marine I was adamant that I wanted to expand the classes here in Jersey City and I was overjoyed by the support I received to make it happen. I was happy to see NPower come through for our veterans in this region; even more now that the support extends to spouses as well.”

Spouses interested in veterans programs can apply now. Visit http://www.npower.org/newjersey for more information.

NPower is a national nonprofit, founded in 2002, that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching IT careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. They empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the technical and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of their students. NPower programs are free to qualified students. For more information, visit http://www.npower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

