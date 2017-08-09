Optimal Dynamics Names Jon “maddog” Hall as CEO

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Expands leadership by hiring seasoned experts Niclas Hedhman and Sally Khudairi to drive FinTech and Marketing

Optimal Dynamics, creators of the Subutai decentralized, peer-to-peer Cloud computing platform, today announced that it has appointed Jon "maddog" Hall as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hall has served as an advisor to the company since 2015.

"We are so pleased to welcome Jon to lead Optimal Dynamics," said Alex Karasulu, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Optimal Dynamics. "Jon's background and understanding of transformative technology shifts are a perfect fit for us as we enter our next phase of growth."

Since beginning his career in computing in 1969, Hall has been a programmer, systems designer, systems administrator, product manager, technical marketing manager, educator and consultant. He has worked for Western Electric Corporation, Aetna Life and Casualty, Bell Laboratories, Digital Equipment Corporation, SGI, among other companies. His involvement with Linaro brings environmentally friendly computing to emerging marketplaces, as well as working on performance and educational issues with Free and Open Source Software and Hardware (FOSSH). Hall currently serves as Chairman of the Board for The Linux Professional Institute.

"I consulted with Open Source giants such as Red Hat, Digium, IBM and others as they were determining their strategies for Open Source. I will lend this expertise to Optimal Dynamics," said Jon "maddog" Hall. "I am excited to be named the company's Chief Executive Officer."

A passionate FOSS advocate, Hall has been involved with Linux since May of 1994, when he first met Linus Torvalds and correctly recognized the commercial importance of Linux and Free and Open Source Software. He formulated the first commercial association for the promotion of GNU/Linux, Linux International, and later helped others to see the use of Open Source as business solutions, and is further credited as one of the people who helped to coin the term "Open Source".

Hall is the author of numerous articles, including a monthly article for Linux Pro Magazine, and is the original author of the popular book, "Linux for Dummies". He has taught at Merrimack College, Daniel Webster College, and Hartford State Technical College, where, as Department Head of Computer Science, was given the nickname "maddog" by his students. Hall has consulted on the use of Free and Open Source Software for the United Nations, the governments of China, Malaysia, and Brazil, as well as many local and state governments. He has presented at countless events in over a hundred different countries around the world. Both Hall and Karasulu will be presenting at numerous upcoming events, including FutureCOM, Latinoware, UBATUX, and LISA conferences.

"Optimal Dynamics is positioned to revolutionize the world through truly innovative technology. I look forward to working with the team to bring Subutai's features and functionality to the greater marketplace," added Hall.

Optimal Dynamics' Subutai platform includes:

1) Subutai —container-based P2P Cloud computing platform that allows anyone to share, barter, or rent computer resources using Subutai’s cryptocurrency;



2) Subutai Hub —Cloud commerce platform, reputation system, and search engine for tracking peers and resources; and



3) Subutai Liquid Router —hardware optimized Subutai appliance, dynamically reconfigurable WiFi Router and IoT gateway device that also mines for Subutai Coin.

The company also announced that Sally Khudairi will assume a new role as Director of Marketing and Media, and will be working with Hall and Karasulu in shaping corporate and product marketing strategy. Khudairi is recognized for her work with pioneering innovations as the founding Head of Communications alongside World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee at the World Wide Web Consortium, and her current role as Vice President of Marketing & Publicity at The Apache Software Foundation, which she helped launch in 1999.

Optimal Dynamics is also expanding its technical leadership with the hire of Niclas Hedhman as Director of FinTech. He joins the company from Morgan Stanley, where he was Vice President in the Equity Risk Technology and Enterprise Application Infrastructure teams. He is CEO of CodeDragons, a FinTech-focused consultancy based in Malaysia, and has been an active contributor to Open Source for more than 20 years, most notably at The Apache Software Foundation.

In addition, the company will be expanding its distributed engineering team with a new development center in South America.

"'Maddog' has been my mentor and friend over the past 6 years, and has influenced many successful companies through the years," added Karasulu. "With our market-proven product line, the opportunity ahead for us is tremendous, and we're ready to accelerate our reach to new customers more quickly with the right leadership."

