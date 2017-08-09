Parenteral Nutrition Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast Up to 2023: Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions

This analysis of the market is based on a recent MarketResearchReports.Biz report, titled “Parenteral Nutrition Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023”

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — Parenteral nutrition refers to the intravenous administration of specialized nutrition solutions such as carbohydrates, single dose amino acids, parenteral lipid emulsions, vitamins and trace elements. This administration method requires when patient's gastrointestinal track is not working or patients is not adequately nourished by oral or enteral route. This report studies the global parenteral nutrition market in a view of different types of nutrient i.e. carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solutions, vitamins and minerals and trace elements. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides market dynamics of various segments and sub-segments that are included in the report in a precise manner. Moreover, executive summary comprises waterfall diagram, which reflects the market size of various segments in descending order.

A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global parenteral nutrition market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter's Five Force analysis, event impact analysis and market attractiveness analysis. Additionally, market share analysis in a view of different geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa) and different parenteral nutrients (carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solutions, vitamins and minerals and trace elements) have also been covered under the scope of the report.

Based on type of nutrient, the global parenteral nutrition market has been has been extensively analyzed into carbohydrates, single dose amino acid solutions, parenteral lipid emulsion, trace elements, vitamins and minerals. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each type of nutrient has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report on the parenteral nutrition market also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each of the market segments mentioned above for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the parenteral nutrition market been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) which are further divided based on the respective countries. The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries have been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2013 to 2023. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario of major players in these regions.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase their market shares. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the parenteral nutrition market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Allergan plc (Actavis plc), Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Claris Lifesciences Limited, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Grifols S.A., Pfizer, Inc. (Hospira, Inc.) and others.

The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented as follows:

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Type of Nutrient

Carbohydrates

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions

Trace Elements

Vitamins and Minerals

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM)

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Turkey

Rest of MEA

