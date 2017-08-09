POPin Mobile Video Collaboration Selected By Express Freight Finance To Transform Factor Client Relations And Improve Security

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Express Freight Finance pioneers the latest in mobile video technology for the factoring industry

Today, POPin Mobile Video Collaboration announced its selection by Express Freight Finance, an independent factoring company for the transportation industry, to elevate the client experience through a more innovative and secure method of virtual collaboration.

Merging mobile video with real-time document collaboration, POPin Mobile Video Collaboration enables face-to-face video conference support between businesses and customers across all digital channels, making it easier to validate and do business with prospective clients.

“Factoring services are in desperate need of the personalized service afforded by mobile video technology,” said Jed Taylor, president of POPin Mobile Video Collaboration. “As POPin’s earliest pilot customer, Express Freight is leading the charge on this cutting-edge technology, reducing both its costs and typical industry pain points like fraudulent applications, delayed documents and a general lack of memorable client relationships.”

The POPin platform securely streamlines common factoring workflows including contract review, ID verification, document signature and presentation sharing—producing an elevated experience that commits clients faster, increases satisfaction, establishes trust and drives revenue. Calls can be initiated through a branded app, web portal or customer communication center.

“POPin provides an unprecedented level of security for the factoring industry,” said Dan Hadley, CEO of Express Freight Finance. “The ability to establish face-to-face client relationships built on trust and efficiency completely changes this business and allows us to more quickly and accurately help our partners achieve business success.”

To learn more about how services like Express Freight Finance are using POPin Mobile Video Collaboration to improve the customer experience, visit http://www.popinmobile.com/.

About Express Freight Finance



Express Freight Finance is an independent factoring company offering just-in-time cash flow, or freight bill factoring, to the transportation industry. Best-in-class service is delivered by trusted industry experts with years of experience servicing motor carrier and freight broker clients alike. Express Freight Finance offers custom-designed freight bill funding programs with competitive pricing, fuel cards, fuel advances, free online credit checking and collections management. For more information, visit http://expressfreightfinance.com/ or call 877-807-3006.

About POPin Mobile Video Collaboration



POPin Mobile Video Collaboration is a web and mobile video software solution bridging the gap between businesses and their customers. Through increased connectivity, this comprehensive and interactive solution enhances customer communication and action to empower sales and give companies the tools they need to exceed customer expectations. For more information regarding POPin, visit http://www.popinmobile.com/ or call 801-417-9000.

