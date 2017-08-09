REBNY Joins Homes.com® Data Partnership Program

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Homes.com signs direct agreement to receive REBNY’s Residential Listing Service feed.

Homes.com®, the leading online real estate destination and provider of real estate marketing solutions, has announced that the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) will join Homes.com’s Data Partnership Program through a direct syndicated feed agreement with REBNY’s Residential Listing Service (RLS).

The new partnership will offer the more than 600 New York City residential brokerage firms, comprised of 12,860 agents participating in REBNY’s RLS, the option to display their listings on Homes.com and utilize free exposure to their audience of more than 14 million transaction-ready consumers monthly. Homes.com will also provide RLS participants with access to the Homes.com Connect Lead System.

The Homes.com Data Partnership Program is committed to the responsible display of residential for-sale and rental listing information by always promoting the listing agent and brokerage prominently on its listing detail pages, and always routing consumer inquiries directly to the listing agent.

“We welcome Homes.com to our RLS Syndication network that is expanding the reach of comprehensive, reliable residential listing information to consumers searching for homes in New York City,” said John Banks, president of REBNY. “Partnerships with trusted real estate solutions platforms like Homes.com are a benefit to our members. This direct feed agreement demonstrates the importance of working together with partners like Homes.com to better serve all parties and the public.”

The benefits provided by Homes.com’s Data Partnership Program include:



Prominent Branding – Clear attribution and branding for the listing agent and broker on listing detail pages.

Consumer Leads – All leads generated from listing detail pages are emailed directly to the listing agent.

REBNY Branding – Prominent branding for REBNY’s RLS as the trusted source of the listing information.

Direct Links – All listings on Homes.com can include “deep links” back to the broker’s website.

Homes.com’s Data Partnership Program also includes all of the features of the Homes.com Connect Lead System:



Contact, Lead, & Task Manager – Manage contacts and leads in one central platform.

Central Lead Management – Aggregate leads from various sources into one central lead management system.

Email Campaigns – Instantly add prospects to drip email campaigns.

Social Prospecting – Aggregate contacts from major social networks.

Agent and Broker Profiles – Prominent Homes.com branding with contact information, biographies, and links to agent and broker websites.

Homes.com’s Q&A – Instantly connect with consumers asking real estate questions in local markets.

Reports – Gain insights through business intelligence reports.

"We are thrilled with the continued support and adoption of Homes.com’s Data Partnership program across the country," said David Mele, president of Homes.com. "As the industry continues to evolve and change, partners like REBNY recognize the importance of selecting partners that support the industry by using data in a responsible manner and where motives are clear.”

For more information on the benefits of Homes.com’s Data Partnership Programs, visit http://connect.homes.com/mls/.

About Homes.com



Homes.com is a leading provider of real estate marketing and media services, including brand advertising, property listing exposure and syndication, search engine marketing and instant response lead generation. Homes.com Connect offers the real estate industry’s first-ever all-inclusive marketing platform for agents and brokers featuring single-login convenience. Homes.com is visited by over 14 million consumers each month to search nearly four million properties for sale or rent, to locate real estate agents in their area, and to find useful home buying tips. For more information, visit http://www.Homes.com.

About the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and the Residential Listing Service (RLS)



The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) is the City’s leading real estate trade association with more than 17,000 members professionally involved in and/or engaged with business allied to New York City real estate. Founded in 1896, REBNY is involved in crucial municipal matters and provides for its members: informational, technical, and technological resources; networking and charitable service opportunities; qualifying and continuing education courses; professional education programs, seminars, and designations; career-changing awards; legal advice; and a wide range of additional member benefits.

The REBNY Residential Listing Service (RLS) is a state-of-the-art, RETS compliant system that operates 24/7 and allows for the efficient and timely sharing of exclusive residential listings to all firms and agents who are members of the REBNY Residential Brokerage Division, and non-member firms that receive revenue from the residential sale or rental of residential property located in the jurisdictions authorized by the Residential Board of Directors. Through its new syndication service, RLS firms and agents can easily send residential real estate listings through one centralized feed to a powerful, expanding network of local, national, and international public real estate listing websites. This technology streamlines the process of distributing listings, increases listing visibility, and expands the reach of New York City’s most accurate and consistent sale and rental information.



For more information, please visit http://www.rebny.com. Follow REBNY on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14585132.htm