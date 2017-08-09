SeaTalkie, a Walkie-Talkie That Keeps One Safe and Connected to Water Sports, Is Being Launched on Kickstarter

Hong Kong, China — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — SeaTalkie, the award winning walkie-talkie for surfing, canoing and other water sports is nearing its launch on Kickstarter. Designed to make communication effortless and hands-free, the SeaTalkie opens up a regular stream of conversations for water sport enthusiasts and especially children, to keep everyone informed, safe and always connected.

SeaTalkie is an innovative water sport walkie-talkie configured with a smartphone app, and fits snugly on the helmet, safety vest or even paddles. Working on free UHF channels, SeaTalkie can be used with most of the popular water activities such as surfing, kitesurfing, wakeboarding, stand-up paddling and Jetpack sports. The 'always waterproof' gadget is also of great help to communicate with children playing at crowded beaches or family and friends.

While conventional walkie-talkies can be bulky and difficult to use, SeaTalkie is meant exclusively to serve the special conditions of water sports. A simple push-to-talk button press allows for sharing fun experiences or giving instructions to the team. There are no confusing controls, and only three buttons allow for essential operations, with other features managed over an upgradable Android app.

SeaTalkie uses the UHF radio band and can be connected with other walkie-talkie brands. Unlike other gadgets that may feature a limited transmit range, large batteries or extremely loud speakers, SeaTalkie is small, comfortable to use and comes with accessories like chest straps, and vest, helmet and paddle mounts. The sealed core technology makes it 'always waterproof', and the 0.5W signal is good for ranges between 500-800m at sea level and up to 5km on mountaintops. The walkie-talkie for water sports comes with a rechargeable Lithium battery that can easily last for one and half days.

"We have designed the SeaTalkie to keep you safe and be always connected during surfing and paddling, especially for children. In the past two years, we have "hand-made" more than 300 prototypes of SeaTalkies, and we sent them to water sports players for testing around the world. Including the United States, France, Germany, Brazil, Russia, Dubai, Singapore, Maldives, Costa Rica and Hong Kong. SeaTalkie has been tested on Kitesurfing, Surfing, Canyoning, Jetpack Water Sports, Stand Up Paddling and Canoeing with good responses. " says John Mak, engineer and maker of SeaTalkie.

SeaTalkie recently won the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2017 – Gold Award in the Best Lifestyle category. After 5 prototype generations over 300 test trials all over the world, the walkie-talkie for surfing and other water sports is now set for its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

About SeaTalkie

SeaTalkie is a walkie-talkie for water sports, with IPX8-class waterproof function.

