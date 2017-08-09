Terrorists Threaten Cruise Ships, American Ports in Free Surface Effect, the third Parker Glynn Thriller from Florida Author Ron Whittington

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Several book signings scheduled in August, September in Jacksonville to promote the launch of the new book, with free shipping during presale for one or all in the Parker Glynn series through Aug. 18

Businessman-turned-spy Parker Glynn faces off against al-Qaeda as the terror group targets cruise ships and major U.S. seaports in Free Surface Effect – the third Parker Glynn fiction thriller in the series written by Ron Whittington.

In Free Surface Effect, the honeymooning nephew of Glynn’s spy chief goes missing in the Turks and Caicos and a twisted criminal torturer, Diego Delgado, puts a double-agent under wraps – prompting Homeland Security’s H.I.4 Division to call in Parker Glynn to investigate. Glynn soon finds himself in the middle of an al-Qaeda plot to cripple strategic U.S. ports and kill thousands in the process – and as the only person who can stop the plot, and thwart Delgado’s secret personal vendetta against his native country and America.

“I created this character as an everyman who has a personal stake in fighting terrorism, and I’m excited about where Parker’s story is progressing,” Whittington said. “With al-Qaeda, and now ISIS, still in the news, these stories are very relevant when it comes to today’s headlines. I just hope we have a lot of Parker Glynns out there looking out for us.”

Free Surface Effect is available at a presale discount, along with discounted pricing and free shipping on the two popular prequels in the Parker Glynn Series, Second Strike and Doppelgänged, at http://www.ronwhittington.com through Thursday, Aug. 17. Free Surface Effect will be available at Amazon and on other online book websites later in August.

Whittington will hold his first book signing to promote Free Surface Effect from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Monkey’s Uncle Tavern, located at 1850 S. Third St in Jacksonville Beach – a bar featured in Whittington’s first book, Second Strike.

Book signings are also scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at American Legion Post 129, 1151 4th St. South in Jacksonville Beach (with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the legion’s building fund) and from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Chamblin’s Uptown Café, located at 215 Laura St. in Jacksonville during ArtWalk.

Free Surface Effect was published by Ingram Books, edited by Marlene Dryden and the cover art was created by Jacksonville artist and graphic designer Robert Conrad.

Whittington started his career as a journalist with CNN Radio and the Dallas-Fort Worth Business Journal before going into the public relations profession. Over the last 30 years, he has also worked as a ghostwriter on two national best-selling books and his freelance writing has appeared in national publications including Texas Business, Texas Monthly, Jacksonville Magazine, Beson Publications, The St. Augustine Record and The Florida Times-Union.

A native of Atlanta, Whittington lived in Dallas for 10 years and now resides in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14583209.htm