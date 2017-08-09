The SMB Help Desk, LLC. Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The SMB Help Desk, LLC., a Chicago based IT consulting company, has been named to the CRN 2017 Fast Growth 150 List. Focused on helping businesses become more efficient and effective by leveraging cloud-based IT solutions, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. has seen significant growth in the last 2 years.

The SMB Help Desk, LLC., an IT consulting company specializing in taking businesses to the cloud, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named The SMB Help Desk, LLC. to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

“It’s always fun to be recognized for the things we have done at The SMB Help Desk. We knew we were growing quickly; but we just didn’t know we were growing that quickly relative to others in the industry. We are excited and honored to be included on the 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 list. We look forward to our continued growth in helping small businesses become more efficient and effective by leveraging best in breed cloud solutions.” – Marvin Korves, President, The SMB Help Desk, LLC.

“The companies on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About The SMB Help Desk, LLC.



The SMB Help Desk, LLC. is an award-winning IT consulting organization specializing in delivering innovative cloud-based technology solutions to small and medium sized businesses. The SMB Help Desk, LLC. provides consulting services on Salesforce® solutions, Microsoft solutions including Office 365 and Azure, Infrastructure support, and a full service managed IT services offering.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a second office in Austin, TX, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. has been named to the Nation’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in 2014, 2015, and 2016. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a Salesforce® silver consulting partner, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. provides unparalleled experience to customers both locally and nationwide. For more information, visit: https://thesmbhelpdesk.com/.

About the Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Melanie Turpin



The Channel Company



(508) 416-1195



mturpin(at)thechannelco(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/The-SMB-Help-Desk/CRN-2017-Fast-Growth-List/prweb14584304.htm