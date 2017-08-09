Unizin, Ltd. Wins 2017 Campus Technology Impact Award

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Unizin has been recognized in IT Infrastructure & Systems category of Campus Technology's annual Impact Awards, which honor leading higher education universities and organizations for their successes in education technology innovation.

Unizin, Ltd. has been recognized by the 2017 Campus Technology Impact Awards for the consortium’s commitment to infrastructure and systems for higher education, led by chief executive officer Amin Qazi. The Campus Technology annual Impact Awards (formerly the Innovators Awards) recognize higher education institutions and organizations for their successes in digital teaching and learning innovation.

Entries for the Impact Awards are reviewed by the Campus Technology Impact Awards Judging Committee of higher education technology leaders, many of whom are former award winners, with final winners selected by Campus Technology editors.

“We are very grateful for and excited to receive this honor,” says Qazi. “It is a testament to the ingenuity of Unizin’s creators, the collaboration within the consortium, and the resoluteness of the Unizin staff.”

The 2017 Campus Technology Impact Award winners will be featured in the October issue of the publication, with in-depth profiles published in the coming months.

Unizin is an education technology consortium of 25 leading institutions across the United States. The consortium is dedicated to improving access, affordability, and learner success with digital resources created and supported by Unizin, Ltd., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Unizin solutions support data and analytics research, university content creation, interoperable tools in the learning management system, collaborative learning, and affordability strategies.

