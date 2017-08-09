Wal-Mart and Best Buy Lead the Nationwide Launch of Skout Deals

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Skout Deals offers up to 50 thousand deals on the mobile app

AUSTIN, TX August 9th, 2017 – Skout Deals, a new start-up revolutionizing the way people find deals, today announced a nationwide savings partnership with Wal-Mart and Best Buy. Powered by over 50,000 thousand deals a day, Skout Deals is the first deal site bridging click (mobile) to brick (physical stores) available nationwide. Consumers and new partners can learn more at http://www.SkoutDeals.com

"Our location based deal finding software was crucial in Skout Deals landing partnerships with Wal-Mart and Best Buy,” said Bryan Payne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Skout Deals. “Our technology has users spending less time looking for the best deals from both local and national companies.”

Skout Deals offers between 3 to 10 thousand new deals per day. Due to the duration of the deals offered on the app, Skout Deals offers as many as 50 thousand deals per day. In order to ensure the best in savings, Skout Deals will not load a deal if it does not offer a minimum of 25% savings. The average savings on the app is 45%.

The growth of Skout Deals is due to the plethora of deals offered on the app, with deals from Trader Joes, 24hr Fitness, Bloomingdale’s, GNC, Home Depot, Nordstrom Rack, Pet Smart, Rite Aid, Auto Zone, Costco, Domino’s Pizza, Ikea, Jiffy Lube and hundreds more. Due to the depth of companies on Skout Deals, users can find savings in every aspect of their life and finding deals on the Skout Deals app is as simple. Navigating the Skout Deals mobile app can be done by three simple tabs – merchant, category or by keyword searches. The app alerts and push notifications can be configured to make sure that users never miss a deal. In addition, users can create shopping lists (to be automatically notified when deals on those items become available) making it even easier to save and find savings with a simple touch.

“Local merchants have limited marketing resources and small budgets”, said Payne. “It is crucial Skout Deals not only works with national chains but empowers local businesses at an affordable rate. Our commitment to shopping local is kicking off in four markets Austin, Dallas, Tucson and Oklahoma City with plans to launch local campaigns in other major metropolitan areas throughout 2018.”

About Skout Deals: Skout Deals, headquartered in Austin, TX offers thousands of discounts, coupons and freebies. The minimum savings on Skout is 25%. With 50 thousand plus deals available daily, Skout Deals uses a proprietary location based software to provide savings in real time at almost any location nationwide. The Skout Deals app is free and available on Andriod and iOS.

Media Contact



Press(at)Skoutdeals.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14582605.htm