World Live Cell Imaging Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2025

Live cell imaging is the study of cells in real time using the images obtained from screening systems and microscopes. The technology has altered the approach of scientists to study proteins, molecular interactions and internal structures of cells, cellular processes and understand biological functions.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — It enables them to observe cells to get an in-depth analysis instead of studying the images of fixed cells. Information with more precision can be obtained using live cell imaging, which plays a crucial role in understanding cell dynamics in research fields such as immunology, genetics, neurology, microbiology and others. Technological advancements in live cell imaging will fulfil the demands of academic institutes, government organizations, pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic laboratories.

The key factors driving the world live cell imaging market are adoption of high-content screening techniques, huge government funding for cell based research, and rising incidences of cancer worldwide. However, the scarcity of skilled professionals and high cost of high-content screening systems are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the market. The adoption of high-content screening systems for primary screening and applications of live cell imaging in personalized medicines presents growth opportunities for the market players.

World live cell imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and geography. Based on product, the market is categorized into equipment, consumable and software. Based on technology, the market is classified into fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (fading) and high-content screening. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cell biology, stem cells and drug discovery. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and LAMEA.

