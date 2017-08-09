World Pyrogen Testing Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2025

Pyrogen is a thermostable bacterial toxin that induces immunogenic response when administered parenterally. Pyrogen testing is a process that determines the presence of bacterial toxins in vaccines, biotechnological products, and drugs, which induces fever in humans.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — It also determines the presence of microbes and their metabolites in drugs during the manufacturing process. Pyrogen testing is carried out during drugs and vaccine manufacturing process to prevent contamination and to ensure the absence of toxic molecular products.

Growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices industry, increasing R&D investments, and favorable government policies are driving the growth of the world pyrogen testing market. However, strict regulatory norm acts as a restraint for the growth of the market. In addition, increasing outsourcing activities in the pharmaceutical industry across the developing countries would provide opportunities to the market.

The world pyrogen testing market is segmented based on product, test, application and geography. Based on product, the market is further divided into instruments, kits & reagents, and services. On the basis of test, the market is further classified into in vitro tests, Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) tests and rabbit tests. Similarly, the application segment is further classified into pharmaceutical & biologics, medical devices and other applications.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The leading market players profiled in the report are Associates of Cape Cod Inc., Lonza Group, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Hyglos GMBH, Merck & Co. Inc., Ellab A/S, Genscript, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Wako Chemicals USA Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies have implemented various strategies such as agreements, collaborations, product launches and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

