Access Intelligence Announces Winners of Annual Content Awards

B2B Media Company Salutes the Editorial Leaders Producing Best-in-Class, Multi-Platform Editorial on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Access Intelligence has announced the winners of its annual Best Content Awards, bestowing top honors upon editors and writers from a range of its leading media brands, including AdMonsters, Avionics, Cablefax, Chief Marketer, Cynopsis, Defense Daily, Event Marketer, Exchange Monitor, Folio:, min, Multichannel Merchant, OR Manager, POWER, POWER magazine, PR News, Rotor & Wing International and Via Satellite.

The program awards Access Intelligence’s outstanding enterprise journalism, breaking news reporting, analysis and event content among its employees. A panel of external judges from the media field reviewed hundreds of submissions and selected twelve first place winners and thirty-five honorable mentions.

“At a time when trusted content is more valuable than ever, we are proud to have such outstanding editorial talent who deliver distinctive content to our communities across all media platforms,” said Don Pazour, CEO of Access Intelligence. “The AI Best Content Awards shine a spotlight on the significant achievements of our content creators.”

Here are the 2017 Access Intelligence Best Content Award winners:

ANALYSIS

Rachel Boucher, Sandra O'Loughlin and Kait Shea, Event Marketer: “Intelligent Events”

Honorable mentions:



Woodrow Bellamy III, Avionics: “An IPS Roadmap for Aeronautical Safety Services”



Gavin Dunaway, AdMonsters: “Rethinking the Ad Server”



Sonal Patel, POWER magazine: “The Coal Refuse Dilemma: Burning Coal for Environmental Benefits”



Seth Arenstein, PR News: “Wells Fargo Doing Well Pushing Good Stories, Yet Overall Theme Lacking As It Counters Crisis”



Tony Silber, Folio:/min: “The Untold Story of How Magazine Media is Winning”

BEST FEATURE OR HOW-TO ARTICLE

Mark Holmes, Via Satellite: “30 Events in the Satellite Industry over the last 30 Years”

Honorable mentions:



Beth Negus Viveiros, Chief Marketer: “Busting Through the B2B Noise—Special Report"



Rachel Boucher, Event Marketer: “Inside Esports: The Fastest-Growing Sports Platform in the World”



Daniela Forte, Multichannel Merchant: “Why Google Product Listing Ads Can Benefit Your Business”



Elizabeth Wood and Judy Mathias, OR Manager: “Dirty Scopes Persist Despite Cleaning Protocol Compliance”



Sophie Maerowitz, PR News: “What Beyoncé’s Record-Breaking Instagram Post Can Teach PR Pros”

BLOG/COLUMN OR PODCAST

Caysey Welton, min: “What Could be Next for Wenner Media”

Honorable mentions:



Brian LaRue, AdMonsters: “The Legal Connection: How Ops Avoids Regulatory Pitfalls”



Tony Silber, Folio:/min: “Media Companies Playing the Long Game”



Michael O'Brien, Multichannel Merchant: “Same-Day Delivery Growing, But When Does it Make Sense?”

DATA-DRIVEN JOURNALISM

Seth Arenstein, PR News: “Wells Fargo Doing Well Pushing Good Stories, Yet Overall Theme Lacking As It Counters Crisis”

Honorable mentions:



Mark Holmes and Woodrow Bellamy III, Avionics: “Avionics Upgrade Central Feature Articles”



Sonal Patel, POWER magazine: “THE BIG PICTURE”

EVENT CONTENT

Jessica Heasley and Rachel Boucher, Event Marketer: “2016 Experiential Marketing Summit”

Honorable mentions:



Lynn Leahey and Chris Pursell, Cynopsis: “Cynopsis eSports Summit”



Jim McKenna, Rotor & Wing International: “Rotorcraft Technology Summit”



Mark Holmes, Via Satellite: “Global Connected Aircraft Content 2016”

EVENT/CONTENT COVERAGE

Steve Goldstein, Jerry Ascierto, Ian Wright and Sophie Maerowitz, PR News: “What's Shakin' – Content Powerhouse Driving Attendance for the Social Shake-Up”

Honorable mentions:



Woodrow Bellamy III, Avionics: “GCA Summit: The Pulse of the Connected Aircraft Ecosystem”



Sonal Patel and Aaron Larson, POWER magazine: “The Clean Power Plan at the D.C. Circuit”



Rachel Boucher, Jessica Heasley, Sandra O'Loughlin and Kait Shea, Event Marketer: “EMS & EventTech”

INTERACTIVE STORYTELLING

Sonal Patel, POWER magazine: “An Alarming Trend Affecting U.S. Baseload Power”

Honorable mentions:



Woodrow Bellamy III and Veronica Magan, Avionics: “Synthetic Vision: New Findings, Standards, and Research”

MAGAZINE ISSUE

Daniela Forte and Michael O'Brien, Multichannel Merchant: “Multichannel Merchant June 2016 Issue”

Honorable mentions:



Beth Negus Viveiros and Patricia Odell, Chief Marketer: “Chief Marketer's 2017 Superbook: ‘Marketers' Most Wanted”



Daniela Forte and Michael O'Brien, Multichannel Merchant: “Multichannel Merchant Superbook”



Elizabeth Wood and Judy Mathias, OR Manager: “OR Manager July 2016 Issue”



Mark Holmes and Veronica Magan, Via Satellite: “Via Satellite 30 Year Anniversary Edition”

MOST-READ CONTENT

Greg Dool, Folio: “Harris Publications is Shutting Down”

Honorable mention:



Sandra O’Loughlin, Event Marketer: “10 of the Industry's Best Digital Sports Sponsorship Activations”



Aaron Larson, POWER: “Longview Power Plant Rehabilitation Results in Most Efficient U.S. Coal Plant”



Sonal Patel, POWER magazine: “How Westinghouse, Symbol of U.S. Nuclear Power, Collapsed”



Sarah Fuller, Rotor & Wing International: “NTSB: Aircraft Design Probable Cause to 2015 EMS AS350 Crash”

NEWS ARTICLE

Dan Parsons, Defense Daily: “Yearlong CR Threatens JLTV Production Ramp”

Honorable mentions:



Marc Selinger, Defense Daily: “DOD Eyes More Complex Counter-UAS Exercise"



Elizabeth Wood and Judy Mathias, OR Manager: “Teamwork Key to Survival of Orlando Shooting Victims”



Ian Wright, PR News: “The Week of Wendy’s, Twitter’s Latest Superstar”

OVERALL SOCIAL MEDIA/ONLINE COMMUNITY

Steve Goldstein, Seth Arenstein, Ian Wright, Sophie Maerowitz and Jerry Ascierto, PR News: “PR News – the Social Media Community for Professional Communicators”

Honorable mention:



Rachel Boucher, Jessica Heasley, Sandra O'Loughlin and Kait Shea, Event Marketer: “Event Marketer on Social Media”

VIDEO PROGRAM OR SINGLE EPISODE

Jessica Heasley and Dan Hanover, Event Marketer: “All Access, Sponsored by GES”

Honorable mention:



Michael Grebb and Amy Maclean, Cablefax: “Cablefax 100 Video Series”

