AP Breaks Ground on New Regional Office for Apache Corporation in Midland, TX

A groundbreaking was held this morning to officially mark the beginning of construction for the Apache Corporation Regional Office project in Midland, TX. Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is serving as the construction manager on this important project, which will add a new three-story office building adjacent to Apache’s existing regional office located on Veterans Airpark Lane.

ADAMS is serving as the program manager and Kirksey is currently enrolled as the architect.

The new three-story building will consist of 70,750 square feet of office space and other amenities, including a day care, cafeteria/dining, fitness center, conference center and a physician’s clinic.

“AP is excited to partner with ADAMS and Apache on this important project,” said Corbett Nichter, Senior Vice President with Adolfson & Peterson Construction. “We are committed to serve as a dedicated community partner during the building process and look forward to delivering a new corporate office that will enhance Midland’s corporate infrastructure and will serve the community for many years to come.”

“AP competed against several contractors through a competitive proposal process and were selected based on their experience in the West Texas region as well as their experience with similar type projects,” said Zachary Stevenson with ADAMS. “ADAMS is looking forward to working with AP on this exciting project.”

Substantial completion for the new office building is scheduled for fourth quarter 2018.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a U.S.-based, privately held builder that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company delivers innovative and collaborative building solutions for clients across the country from its regional offices in Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Founded in 1946, AP serves clients in the education, healthcare, commercial, municipal, multifamily, hospitality and senior living market sectors. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit apachecorp.com

Established in 1986, ADAMS is an independent, objective consulting and program management firm exclusively focused on capital project planning and delivery. ADAMS has built a reputation on providing the highest quality services, and to date has completed over 500 programs, 18 million square feet and approximately $10 billion in capital programs. For more information, visit adamspmc.com

